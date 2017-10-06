“All the lonely people, where do they all come from?

All the lonely people, where do they all belong? “

- Lennon and McCartney

Wikipedia Commons Loneliness

A lot of people, myself included, find that they are spending a lot of time alone. You can find yourself alone in your car commuting to work, alone in your office working on a report or writing correspondence. You can find yourself alone cleaning your house or doing the dishes. You can even find yourself alone at church, if nobody talks to you. This has happened to me several times.

Is being alone bad? Greta Garbo was famous for saying “I want to be alone.” But it was rather tongue in cheek mixed with a little bit of “come hither.” As Americans, we pride ourselves on being industrious, resilient, independent individualists. Think Ralph Waldo Emerson and his essay on Self-Reliance.

Recently, however, some have noted that being alone may carry with it some potential hazards. Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy has commented:

“When you look at the data, what’s really interesting is loneliness has been found to be associated with a reduction of life span. The reduction in life span [for loneliness] is similar to that caused by smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and it’s greater than the impact on life span of obesity. So if you think about how much we put into curbing tobacco use and obesity, compared to how much effort and resources we put into addressing loneliness, there’s no comparison. Look even deeper, and you’ll find loneliness is associated with a greater risk of heart disease, depression, anxiety and dementia. And if you look at the workplace, you’ll also find it’s associated with reductions in task performance. It limits creativity. It impairs other aspects of executive function, such as decision-making.”

Murthy has described the current condition of loneliness in our society as being an epidemic. This is not necessarily new; I remember years ago, when Harvard Medical School announced in a study that if you attended a church supper or a social group that you would live longer.

What highlights our current situation regarding being alone, I believe, is that we are permanently attached to our digital devices whether it be a desk top or a lap top computer, a smart phone, an I-Pad, etc. We are constantly reminded that we need to be productive, can’t waste time, can’t afford to miss that essential E-Mail or text. In other words, you’re not allowed to have any down time.

Murthy suggests that companies and organizations can help break up this ice jam of isolation by encouraging people to spend five minutes during a staff meeting sharing about their lives and aspirations. I can see where this would allow some work teams to get a chance to know one another. On the other hand, I could see some people, who religiously guard their privacy, react negatively and defensively to such a suggestion.

What would we have to do to get people to talk to one another again? Several agencies, including churches, are adopting a “dare to listen “campaign, to really begin to hear from other people what they are saying and to understand their position before responding. This is a promising development as it would potentially enhance communication between people and possibly foster development of a friendship.

Being alone can have its advantages and disadvantages. As humans, we need affiliation and connection to flourish. We also need safety and reassurance that what we say and share with others will be respected and honored.

Religious communities and other groups can be centers of healing, communication connection and conviviality for all people.

How our community and civilization responds will be up to us.

May we become connected and not disconnected.