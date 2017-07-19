POLITICS
All The People Trump Attacks In His 50-Minute New York Times Interview

"It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president."

President Donald Trump sat down with The New York Times Wednesday for an interview dominated by the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. 

During the 50-minute interview with three Times reporters, Trump criticized five key players in the Russia probe, from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Robert S. Mueller, the special counsel appointed to take over the investigation after Sessions recused himself in March and the president fired former FBI Director James Comey in May. 

Take a look at what the president had to say about each person below.

  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Trump said he would never have appointed Sessions if he had known the attorney general would recuse himself from the Russia investigation. He called Sessions' decision "extremely unfair ... to the president."
  • Former FBI Director James Comey
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Trump said Comey, who he fired in May, was lying during testimony before Congress, and was trying to use a dossier filled with uncorroborated, damaging information about Trump to hold over the president's head.
  • Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    The Times reported Trump suggested McCabe had a conflict of interest because McCabe's wife received a campaign donation during a 2015 Virginia Senate race from a PAC connected with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat and friend of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton.
  • Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    The president accused Rosenstein of having conflicts of interest and said he was disappointed to learn he worked as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore. "There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any," Trump said.
  • Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III
    Chris Maddaloni via Getty Images
    Trump warned that Mueller would be crossing a line if the Russia investigation expanded into Trump's finances. Trump also said the special counsel had many conflicts of interest that he hasn't talked about yet, but will "at some point."

