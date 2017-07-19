President Donald Trump sat down with The New York Times Wednesday for an interview dominated by the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

During the 50-minute interview with three Times reporters, Trump criticized five key players in the Russia probe, from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Robert S. Mueller, the special counsel appointed to take over the investigation after Sessions recused himself in March and the president fired former FBI Director James Comey in May.

Take a look at what the president had to say about each person below.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions The Washington Post via Getty Images Trump said he would never have appointed Sessions if he had known the attorney general would recuse himself from the Russia investigation. He called Sessions' decision "extremely unfair ... to the president."

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Times reported Trump suggested McCabe had a conflict of interest because McCabe's wife received a campaign donation during a 2015 Virginia Senate race from a PAC connected with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat and friend of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The president accused Rosenstein of having conflicts of interest and said he was disappointed to learn he worked as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore. "There are very few Republicans in Baltimore, if any," Trump said.