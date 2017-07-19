President Donald Trump sat down with The New York Times Wednesday for an interview dominated by the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.
During the 50-minute interview with three Times reporters, Trump criticized five key players in the Russia probe, from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Robert S. Mueller, the special counsel appointed to take over the investigation after Sessions recused himself in March and the president fired former FBI Director James Comey in May.
Take a look at what the president had to say about each person below.
CONVERSATIONS