All Things Get Better With Practice — Including Marketing Skills

Practice makes perfect, right?

Or that’s what I’m thinking constantly as a B2B digital marketer.

Deliberate, intentional practice pays off in everything anyone does, ever. That’s probably the most blanket statement I’ve ever typed, but it’s 100% true.

If you’re creating content, you better practice your copywriting! Read books, other people’s writing, and practice rewriting your own posts. I find the best use of my time is practicing re-writing my own content in a different voice. It’s a fun little challenge that really stretches me personally.

If you’re in charge of landing pages, or PPC campaigns, or event marketing… deliberate practice can help with all of those as well. You should be learning from everything you’re doing to continue getting better. I personally know I’m not great at building landing pages so I’ve decided to practice by looking at tons of examples, sketching them out on paper, and then rehashing them to fit with whatever branding and/or offer I’m working with. I get super frustrated when I don’t know how to recreate something, but I work through the issue (with about a dozen emails to support) and am slowly developing these skills.

The biggest thing in practicing B2B marketing is setting aside the time to analyze what worked, what didn’t, and what you can do next time to improve performance. If you don’t take this time after a campaign or even a test, you’ll never really get better.