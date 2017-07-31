"All Things New": A Q&A With Author Lauren Miller

Award-winning young adult author Lauren Miller’s third novel, “All Things New,” is a story about seventeen-year-old Jessa Gray, a girl who’s always felt broken on the inside but who’s always been good at hiding it on the outside — that is, until a severe car accident leaves her with scars that make her look as shattered as she feels. As Jessa tries to cope with her heightened anxiety in the accident’s aftermath, she meets a boy named Marshall, whose friendship and influence slowly draw her out of her walled-off shell and back into the world.

A mix between “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” by Ned Vizzini and “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green, “All Things New” is ultimately a book about beauty, brokenness, and what it means to be real about who you are. Drawing from personal experience, Miller paints a realistic depiction of anxiety and several other struggles many teens are currently facing.

Here, we chat with Miller about about the inspiration behind the story, her own struggles with panic attacks, and how her Christian faith influences her writing.

Tell us about “All Things New.”

“All Things New” is a story of heartache and hope. It’s about a girl with a pretty debilitating anxiety disorder who begins to see herself and others in a new light after a near death experience. Of the three books I’ve written, it’s the one I love the most, and the one I feel most proud to recommend to young readers. I think what I love most about it is its honesty and simplicity. It’s not a high-concept, plot-driven narrative like my first two books; instead, “All Things New” is the story about a girl in her coming of age moment who, through struggle and some suffering, ultimately finds a truer version of herself.

Who should read it?

I hope the book finds its way into the hands of teens who battle anxiety, and in particular, Christian girls who suffer from it and maybe haven’t told anyone about it. Panic attacks are gnarly enough to deal with, but for girls who go to church or participate in youth groups, it’s even harder because there’s this cultural belief — that I think the church sometimes reinforces without meaning to — that the presence of anxiety indicates a lack of trust in God, or an immature faith. It doesn’t! Anxiety is part of the human condition, and anxiety disorders are incredibly common among young women. We need to be talking about and dealing with these issues instead of pretending we’re all okay. I wish someone had told me when I was a teenager that my panic attacks were normal, that God didn’t expect me to be perfect, and that there were tools I could use to manage my stress. It would’ve made all the difference in the world.

What was the inspiration behind the book?

All three of my books have started with a philosophical theme that I wanted to explore through story. With my first book, “Parallel,” it was the interplay between destiny and free will, digging into the interaction between God’s will for our lives and our free choices. In “Free to Fall,” it was the question of what true happiness and wisdom look like.

With “All Things New” it wasn’t so much a question but an idea — I wanted to explore the concept of emotional pain, and in particular, the idea that there are wounds we’re all wearing on the inside that no one can see. I found myself wondering would it be like if we all walked around with our wounds on display, without being able to hide them or pretend they’re not there. Imagine the freedom and grace we would experience from that!

Once I decided I wanted to explore the idea of emotional suffering and hidden wounds, the question was, what’s a character that would feel so broken on the inside, and yet on the outside seem to have it all together? Because I suffered from anxiety as a teenager, it was the obvious thing to give my main character an anxiety disorder and then set her off in the world, and the narrative just kind of grew from there.

How much did your own experience with anxiety influence the main character’s?

So much! I had my first panic attack when I was 15 and a sophomore in high school. I didn’t tell anyone at the time because everyone had this perception of me as being someone who was very confident and put together, and I didn’t want to sabotage that image. Hiding my anxiety didn’t make it go away, though — if anything, it only made it worse, because I was so afraid people would find out that I wasn’t as capable as they all thought.

In “All Thing New,” Jessa is a lot like I was back then. Her mask isn’t her academic accomplishments, but she’s hiding just the same. Burying her anxiety behind a pretty smile so know one will see just how messed up she is.

In terms of the panic attacks, I drew directly from my own experience to write about Jessa’s. It was a little triggering to take that walk down memory lane, but a lot of the reviews have talked about how realistic the anxiety depiction is in the book, and that’s reassuring. I didn’t want to sensationalize people’s experiences, or make it too heightened or dramatic, but keep it as authentic as possible.

What message do you hope readers will take from the story?

I hope Jessa’s story reminds them, first and foremost, that they are not alone. We are all messed up and hiding it. I remember feeling like an alien growing up, like all the people around me had it together and I was the only one who didn’t — and we didn’t even have Instagram when I was a teenager! I can’t imagine how much worse it would’ve been if we had.

So, that’s the first thing, the idea that none of us is alone in our brokenness. The second is that whatever personal difficulty or struggle a reader might be going through, it will be okay. And it might not be okay next week or next month, or even this side of eternity, but it will eventually be okay. There is certainty that all things will be new, like the Bible says. That’s God’s promise to us. It’s a message of hope, which can be so transformative; the knowledge that everything will ultimately work out for our good in the future can create an incredible joy and positivity in the present. Because it’s a journey, right? Our lives are stories being played out. And if we believe that our own stories end well, it gives us endurance to get through the really tough parts.

How have the teens you’ve met influenced your writing?

Teen readers are highly critical in the best ways and can call B.S. and shenanigans from a mile away if it doesn’t feel authentic. I want to be able tell their stories well, and I do think there is something to be gained from a woman in her thirties telling a teen story because so often we can’t see ourselves that clearly when we’re in the middle of it.

I’ve been able to connect with teens through school visits, book clubs, youth groups at church, and in my own community, which has been amazing, not just for my writing, but for my soul! Teen girls in particular are some of the coolest, bravest, smartest humans on the planet.

Do you consider yourself a Christian writer?

Is this a trick question? (Laughs). I’m a Christian. And I’m a writer. But my books aren’t sold at Christian bookstores, probably because they have some cuss words in them. And sometimes teens drink. But I am trying to write stories that reveal what God is up to in the world in a way that doesn’t put those who don’t believe in God off. I’ve met young adult authors at various conferences who write for the Christian audience, and their focus is on writing “clean” books without profanity or adult themes. Of course there’s an audience for that, and for younger teens, those books are probably necessary. But those aren’t the types of stories I’m most interested in writing, partly because I don’t think it’s reflective of the real world teen experience, but mostly because I don’t think teenagers need to be moralized through literature. I think they need fiction that is honest, and relatable, and relevant. I think they need stories that they can see themselves in, with characters that they can aspire to be like, but who still feel relatable and real and who don’t set the bar too high in terms of perfection – especially for teen girls. I don’t want to worsen the pressures by setting the bar too high. We’re all flawed, we all screw up, and our journey with God isn’t about whether we get little swear-y sometimes. It’s about who we are and how are lives are woven into the great story God is telling in our world, a world that feels pretty broken but which one day will be made new.

That said, I don’t want the handful of cuss words in my books to be a barrier for Christian teen readers (or their parents), either. And, as a mom, I understand the desire to keep kids from reading material that’s inappropriate for where they are. So I was really excited when I found out my publisher is going to release a “Youth Group Edition” of “All Things New” that is completely “clean” and therefore suitable for middle school and high school church groups. It’s coming out in September and includes discussion questions to guide a conversation about the book’s themes.