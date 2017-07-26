In the 70’s through to the 90’s, cosmetologists drew thick solid lines for eyebrow tattoos which looked awful and lacked art. Microblading has introduced a new and creative way to create hair strokes that look like real eyebrows in a highly sophisticated manner.

If you are a glamorous girl it is impossible to not have cute eyebrows in this century. In this article which begins a series of articles that I will bring to you about micro blading, you will get an in-depth introduction to the subject and how to go about the whole micro blading issue.

Eyebrows microblading is a procedure where small needle incisions are deepened into a pigment and inserted into the skin area of the eyebrow to create semi-permanent eyebrows.

In other words, microblading is similar to getting a semi tattoo in the form of eyelashes.

Micro bladed eyebrows have become a beauty trend around the globe. These type of lashes were first sighted with celebrities and prominent figures but has now shifted to whoever wants to have beautiful brows. Microblade eyebrows look so natural that one wouldn’t tell the difference between natural brows and bladed ones. They are vibrant, colorful, and fuller and can last for up to two years.

let’s start by looking at the various tools that you will need to carry out this beauty making task.

Microblading Tools

A whole lot of instruments are needed in producing the natural brow. Here are the most common ones

Microblading Eyebrow Pen: Is the pen used to draw the eyebrows

Eyebrow divider: This tool is used to measure the distance between the two eyebrows and the eyes so that a proper size of eyebrows gets illustrated.

Microblading needles: Tiny needles used to insert eyebrow ink into the skin

Application pigment: Ink used to paint the eyebrows

Headlamp: A LED light is worn around the forehead of a microblading expert and helps to see the eyebrow area more clearly during incision.

Microblading handle: A handle where the incision needles are inserted before being applied to the skin.

Practice skin pad: A piece of pad that works like a paper and is used for practice to draw eyebrow designs

Sanitizing wipes: Antimicrobial pads used to wipe the skin area before and after microblading.

Microblading Supplies

There are currently lots of stores across the World that offers microblading supplies to salons, beauty centers, and individuals. You can also buy some supplies from Amazon or eBay. However, not all tools will do what you want. There are some in genuine ones out there, and so one needs to be careful where they purchase their tools.

The other thing about buying microblading supplies to use as an amateur is that you might harm yourself while using them. What’s worse is that you might create funny eyebrows. That is why it is important to get your eyebrows microblade by an expert.

Microblading Classes/Courses

Experts have stationed themselves both online and in various States offering microblading classes/course packages for those interested in learning microblading. There are tutorials and live cum classes provided. Microblading is not only for Cosmetic tattooist to study but also individuals who would like to learn to microblade their eyebrows by themselves since microblading is pretty expensive, it saves a lot to find out how to do it yourself.

Microblading Training

To train, most schools do not require prior experience or a license for you to join. Anybody can join microblading training. From beginners with no previous experience, those interested in opening an eyebrow tattooing business, Cosmetology professionals looking to increase their knowledge or individuals who want to learn to improve their personal make-up skills.

At a microblading training school, you will be taught how to draw the eyebrows depending on the face shape. How to profile, how to do touch-ups and several other microblading skills.

If you want to train because you plan to start-up a microblading parlour, it could be a wise idea to train with a company that both does the training and deals in supplies. so that you get the chance for them to entirely guide you on where to start and what supplies you need.

So who is microblading for?

The upcoming Entrepreneur

If you plan to set up a saloon soon, you may want to expand it by adding brow microbladding

Services somewhere. Like it is with other businesses, multi-tasking gives your business the chance to earn an extra dollar. There is almost no modern woman that will not want a microbladding service when they walk into a salon.

The model

Models microblade their eyebrows all the time. Being a model is like being the face of the World. Your job is to display the latest outfits and shoes but also to display the latest beauty trends. I don’t know any model in this century that does not have micro-bladed eyebrows.

The glamorous girl

There is always that girl that is highly sophisticated just for the love of it. She never misses catwalk shows and wears the latest designs there is. This type of person is what I, the glamour queen. If you are this girl, it is important to learn how to microblade your own eyebrows so that you can keep setting the trends. It is cheaper to do your own brows than to keep paying someone to do them.

The corporate

In the corporate world everyone acts so serious and polished. This is because clients are drawn to well-groomed staff. In the corporate world people pay attention to detail and act all serious yet to do that in a world so busy, you need to have some permanent stuff on you. Imagine combing and penciling brows in the morning yet you have 2 kids to drop off at school. You want to do some fitness exercises and you want to make a rich cup of coffee before you rush out? Micro blading saves you from at least one activity, brow makeup. Your brows are always pretty yet with no regular effort at all.

The celebrity

I doubt if there is a top notch celebrity out there without micro bladed brows. After all, microblading began on their faces before other people began to embrace it. Upcoming artists need this training the most.

Is it worth your time?

Totally worth it! Just imagine one of your friends or family is wedding and you do the shaping of their brows as a contribution to their wedding. You can’t imagine the amount of money you will have saved the couple if they wanted to microblade the bride's brows.