All you need to know about the overnight sensation Sarahah, and how to start one yourself

Does this name ring a bell? He is technology world’s most recent overnight star. He is credited for being the brain behind an app which is currently topping all the charts on both Apple AppStore and Android Playstore in terms of popularity and number of downloads.

Launched little over a fortnight ago, Sarahah currently has over a million downloads on iTunes AppStore and the Play Store.

The beginnings of Sarahah:

Clad with a clean interface and a simple login procedure, Sarahah took the internet over by storm and for a brief period between the 1st week and 3rd week of August, it went viral as many netizens started painting their walls (by walls, we mean their FB walls) green with hundreds of anonymous feedback.

How did this app reach such success?

The app, whose name means “Honesty” is arabic, was original developed with the intent of being an app that could be used in the workplace by users to bestow compliments or criticisms to co-workers. However, its no-nonsense user interface and the functionality that allowed users to share the received feedback on Social Media made it a rave amongst the teens. Teens, being the early adopters, pushed this app from being just a feedback tool to one that was fun.

What followed was an endless line of proposals, date-requests and colourful comments; most of which made their way onto Facebook and Twitter handles of users. The fun experience of dropping comments under the cloak of anonymity and the gratification of find the same on the feed of friends’ FB profiles pushed this app to virality.

But it wasn’t all sweet and mellow

It most certainly wasn’t. Much like graffiti and doodling on public spaces, anonymity offered by Sarahah brought out the dark side of online- Cyberbullying. At first, several comments were usually genuine and fun. But by the passing hour, several women users reported that they were being dropped obscene comments by trolls who could not be tracked. This, while certainly expected of any anonymous platform, did tend to overshadow the good things that were being achieved with Sarahah.

What are the good things that Sarahah helped achieved?

Thanks to the anonymity it offered, Sarahah also unleashed a potential for several worthy uses. The most exciting usage of the app happened when a Chennai, India-based NGO, AWARE, created a Sarahah where users could anonymously report instances of child sexual abuse. This facility allowed users to report instances of such abuse anonymously and help those in dire need of attention. There were also several suicide helplines which requested users on the internet to come forward and provide the contact information of those who they felt were suicide-prone and required assistance. This shows that not all applications of anonymous apps are detrimental.

Leveraging creativity, entrepreneurs and enterprising individuals can create services that can make this app a great tool.

What would it take?

What are the potential applications for Sarahah-based apps?

A dating app that can be used to set up blind dates

An app where students can review their teachers and professors anonymously.

An anonymous helpline to report criminal activity in the neighbourhood

A whistleblower application that can be used in corporate governance

A reporting tool that can give tips on a potential “breaking news”

A tool that can report trafficking of narcotics, humans etc.,

The possibility of making useful applications with this app is endless. It only requires some creative thinking and an entrepreneurial zest to make such apps work towards making our planet a better place.