ALLERGIES AND CAMPS: 10 CHECKLIST ITEMS FOR A FUN AND SAFE TIME

The camp experience for kids is so exciting and so scary for both kids and their parents! Imagine the thought of a new and totally unfamiliar environment with children and food/ environmental allergies added to the equation!!

Even children with no allergies and their parents will have some fears and doubts…. Non-the-less, with the proper checklist, the camp experience can be exciting and stress-free for everyone!

Here is a CHECKLIST to ensure that all necessary measures have been put into place for a safe and memorable camping experience:

1. Camp meets state /national guidelines. Accreditation will ensure critical standards, including accomodations, equipment, staff qualifications & reputation are met;

2. Established operation, number of years in operation with experience and reputation.

3. Allergy-friendly” foods and preparation;

4. Hospital accessibility – is there a medical facility less than one hour away?

5. Staff qualifications including training in emergency and medical health, youth activities/education;

6. Staff qualified for handling food allergies and are able to avoid, recognize and respond to allergic reactions.

7. Written policy for the management of food allergies along with guidelines to ensure safety is taken care of in food preparation, food offered and seating arrangements for eating.

8. Staff knowledge of epipen and proper administering in case of severe allergic reaction.

9. Contact with management of camp to go over the critical needs and the ability of the camp to meet these requirements. 10. If possible, visit the facility and speak with camp management to ensure that all necessary safeguards are in place