Allowing Women To Drive Is A Nice First Step, But Saudi Arabia Must Not Stop There

It was big news all over the world when Saudi Arabia announced recently that they will begin allowing women to drive.

They are about a century behind on that, but hey, better late than never.

And while allowing women to drive is a nice start for Saudi Arabia, before we go too crazy heaping praise on them, let’s remember that they still have a LONG way to go.

Women in Saudi Arabia still can’t do virtually ANYTHING without a male guardian giving them permission. They cannot travel alone or even open a bank account, for example. Men more or less completely control women in Saudi Arabia, and treat them like property. That has to change.

And so does the idea that men and women always need to be separated. With a few exceptions – like hospitals – men and women are kept apart. In fact, in 2013 the courts in Saudi Arabia ordered the building of “separation walls” to keep male and female employees at businesses from mixing together.

Furthermore, women are not considered equal under the law in terms of how much their testimony means in court. A woman’s testimony counts for 50% of what a man’s does, which is even worse than the 3/5 compromise America made as far as how much an enslaved black person would count towards representation numbers.