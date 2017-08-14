“Addiction doesn’t discriminate against anyone anymore – we must do something about this.”

“Addiction is now affecting good people, people we never would have imagined it would affect.”

“This is not just an inner-city problem anymore; addiction has spread to suburban and rural areas and is touching everybody”

As opioid related deaths continue to rise among young white Americans, the above statements are just some examples of the rhetoric that is being widely used across the country. The idea that addiction has somehow crossed over this great divide to infiltrate the good ‘ole American way of life and those who were supposed to be above addiction is everywhere we turn. Subtly or not so subtly littered in media coverage is messaging galore about how “the face of addiction has changed.” Even members of the addiction recovery advocacy movement can at times fall prey to this rhetoric as we seek to capitalize on the “opioid epidemic” as an opportunity to obtain the resources and support we have so long and desperately fought hard for. The overall message the general public receives is this: addiction is no longer an inner-city black problem, it is now a white suburban and rural problem, and therefore we as a nation must do something about it.

For me, being a member of the LGBTQ community has taught me all too well what it feels like to have my identity and my experience left out of the conversation. I know all too well what it feels like to experience microaggressions in my daily life – those little reminders that I am a minority in the world around me and that when people are talking, they aren’t really talking about or including me. It doesn’t feel good, whether intentional or not, and it doesn’t lead to inclusivity and real progress. I also know what it feels like to have allies, to have people who invest the care in intentionally acknowledging LGBTQ identities in their language and in shaping policies. I know what it feels like to see rainbow filters on my heterosexual and cisgender friend’s Facebook profiles. I know what it feels like to have our history of discrimination and oppression acknowledged. I know what it feels like to see the White House showered in rainbow colored lights. That feels good - and that right there, that allyship, is what leads to inclusivity and real progress.

Now, I must note that my experience as a white member of the LGBTQ community is by no means the same as what the experience of being a person of color is in this world. I share my experience as a member of the LGBTQ community not to indicate that it is the same as people of color but rather to acknowledge my experience of what it can feel like to be a member of an oppressed and marginalized group. This experience of mine also influences how I show up in my role as an ally to people of color. It serves to remind me of how good it feels and how monumentally helpful it is for people to create space for all identities to be a part of the conversation. My role as an ally isn’t to speak for people of color but rather to make space for them to be brought into the conversation to speak for themselves.

For many, the statements given in the beginning of this article as examples of harmful rhetoric may seem harmless. For a person of color in this country however, they are often far from harmless. What all of those statements essentially say is: “It didn’t matter when it was only you, your family or your community being impacted. It matters now because white people – the good people - are being impacted.” That can be pretty harmful, even if unintentional.

For many, the endless stream of young white faces representing substance use related challenges may seem harmless. For a person of color in this country however, that stream can be far from harmless. What that stream of young white faces can essentially say is: “These are the people who matter, these are the lives worth being helped, your lives were not and are not included in those worth being helped.” That can be pretty harmful too, despite intentionality.

While the current ”opioid epidemic” can certainly serve as a much needed change catalyst for improving how we address addiction in America for people of all colors, it is extraordinarily important that we pay close attention to how we talk about and approach the subject. It is extraordinarily important that those of us who are white make a concerted effort to create space for people of color to be a part of every single conversation we have about addiction and recovery. It is extraordinarily important that when we are speaking or advocating publicly, we first become educated about the history surrounding how people of color with substance use related challenges have been treated in this country, and that we acknowledge that experience wherever possible. It is extraordinarily important that we be conscious of who the groups and communities are who have long been oppressed as a result of failed and discriminatory drug policy in America. And lastly, it is extraordinarily important that we recognize and respect the power of language and pictures, that we recognize how our words and images can position us as either an ally or not.