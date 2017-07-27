Alma: “Suddenly I was in L.A. doing crazy things with famous people”

With a couple of hit songs under her belt, 21-year-old Finnish artist Alma Miettinen (known simply as Alma) is getting ready for her debut album. The Chasing Highs singer says work is well underway and will be a personal account of her struggles growing up, up until the adventures she is experiencing as her career is taking off. “It’s a big process. I want to make it perfect and include very intimate and personal stuff, kind of like a diary of my life. From Helsinki to LA, that will be the album. It’s about how I grew up in Finland and suddenly, within a year, i’m in L.A. doing crazy things with famous people.”
