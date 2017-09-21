“Almond Joy” Ice Pops

Published on Clean Plates
- SERVES: 6
- PREP TIME: 30M
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds (about 2.1 oz.)
- 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut (about 1.25 oz.)
- 1 13.5-oz. can full-fat coconut milk
- 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 2 oz. dark chocolate (at least 70%), very finely chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spread almonds on a baking sheet and bake until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 5 to 8 minutes, shaking pan partway through. Transfer to a bowl to cool completely. Spread coconut on same baking sheet and bake until fragrant and toasted, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool completely.
- In a bowl, whisk together coconut and almond milks, maple syrup, vanilla and salt until well combined.
- Divide almonds, coconut and chocolate among 6 ice-pop molds. Pour coconut milk mixture evenly into ice pop molds. Use a chopstick or other long, thin instrument to stir well, distributing the nuts, coconut and chocolate evenly. Add sticks and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.
