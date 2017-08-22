Once upon time I used to feel that being alone was a form of punishment. I always felt the need to be entertained or surrounded by people all the time. I often have wondered why it was that way and why I felt the need to stay so busy. Was it because I was not close enough to myself? Did it have to do with fear? Perhaps it was the need for validation due to a poor self esteem? I didn’t know but It wasn't until my mid to late 20’s where I started to see it all quite differently. I actually felt that “alone time” through and was able to embrace it and understand just why I should.

It soon became a gift and something that I would look forward to and at times even choose , rather then it being something I felt that I was fighting not to have Realizing I am my very best friend was a gift that I had denied for so long because I was too busy fighting against myself. In those moments of absolute stillness I was able to feel my feelings, hear my thoughts, make any necessary steps I needed to in order to change my mentality or perspective of different situations. I could spend time writing down my goals and one by one visualizing them happening until I complete them and fill myself with satisfaction from achieving something. I was no longer trying to fill myself with company and artificial joy.