11 Quotes From The Alt-Right Doctrine That Will Make You Want To Punch Yourself In The Face

Members of the alt-right movement are gathering this weekend to proudly display their white nationalism at a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In anticipation of the event, alt-right icon Richard Spencer on Friday released his doctrine for the movement, finally providing a manifesto for scared, angry, intolerant white men everywhere.

It’s pretty hard to read, and not just because the site Spencer published it on appeared to be broken for much of the day. Beyond the document’s more inflammatory points, it drips with douchebaggery and cringeworthy phrases that sound like they came straight from the mouth of a giant, anthropomorphized fedora.

Below are a few excerpts. Try not to punch yourself in the face. (It hurts. Ask Spencer.)

1. “Spirit is the wellspring of culture, and politics is downstream of that.”

2. “At stake is Europe’s very identity—whether the continent will be the locus of our people’s shared story, or become just another Islamic outpost.”

3. “We must overcome today’s debased and lonely ‘porn culture’ and return to a sexuality that is fruitful and erotic in the truest sense of the word.”

4. ”[T]he chimeras of globalism, humanitarianism, or the End of History.”

5. ”[T]he manly sport of hunting.”

6. ”‘Losing gracefully’ will eventuate in the destruction of our people and civilization.”

7. ”[T]he interests of businessmen and global merchants.”

8. “We have the potential to become nature’s steward or its destroyer.”

9. “The so-called ″68ers’ engage in childish narcissism of the most extreme kind.”

10. “Higher education—far from being a ‘right’ or a ‘pathway to the middle class’—is only appropriate for a cognitive elite dedicated to truth.”