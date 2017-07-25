Alt-Right Points to Ortega Case As "Proof" of Rampant Voter Fraud

The alt-right is jumping all over a Texas case of a 37-year-old mom of four who was given an 8-year prison sentence for alleged ‘voter fraud.' When the term of imprisonment is completed, she will be deported and ineligible for re entry as now she is a ‘felon.'

Rosa Ortega was brought to America as an infant. She's lived a criminal-free life, worked hard to support her four children and paid taxes. She even registered to vote as a Republican. She did everything right — or so she thought.

With billions of dollars being spent to fight illegal immigration, the federal government has started grasping at straws to justify the expense. It's an expense that most American's don't approve of, but an expense which gets the full support of Donald Trump.

The alt-right, with their credibility in tatters, is gleefully sharing the Ortega case online. The problem, as usual with the extremists, is they either don't know — or don't care — about the rest of the story.

Confused by registration forms and the election officials' explanations, Ortega did not know she was ineligible to vote.

Repeated claims by Republican leaders saying American elections are filled with irregular voting have consistently shown to be a fallacy. However, Trump-fans insist on believing something that just hasn't happened.

That could justify the heavy penalty given Ortega, a permanent resident, and mother of four who resides near Dallas.

Ken Paxton, Texas' attorney general, points to Ortega's sentence to "show how earnest Texas is in maintaining its elections' security. Ortega's attorney, Clark Birdsall, said the punishment was "an outrageous overreaction, delivered to secure political points, against a person who incorrectly understood she was qualified to vote."

"She holds a sixth-grade education," said Birdsall. "She didn't know she wasn't legal. She can have property, she can serve in the armed forces, she can get a job and pay taxes, but can't vote. She didn't know that."

The punishment, regarding as extremely severe for a sin that often warrants probation, is seen as extreme by many observers.

Prosecutors for Paxton and Tarrant County claim she lied and the applications and discussions proved it.

Ortega claimed Paxton's department had been ready to drop all charges if she consented to testify on voting schemes before the Texas legislature. Tarrant County criminal district attorney, Sharen Wilson, nixed that idea and insisted on a hearing that would display her office's attempts to tighten up on voting fraud.

Ortega's conviction may be an initial shot-over-the-bow attempt to reinvigorate a factional war about voting rights. Since January 20th, the landscape surrounding immigration has been unstable.

“Practically the entire legal structure surrounding undocumented aliens is in flux,” said Arkady Bukh, Executive Director of Bukh Global. “As the Supreme Court is tending to line up on the conservative side of issues, the pendulum may not even swing back in our lifetime.”

In 2016, federal courts curbed or nullified GOP-backed legislation making it harder to vote. The courts ruled the restrictive voting laws reduce turnout by Democratic-leaning minorities — deliberately or otherwise.

Texas' strict voter-ID law is among them, and a federal appeals court ruled the law hurt Latinos and blacks. The court ordered state authorities to modify their public education campaign on the new identification laws.

Trump's election brought a new ultra-conservative Justice Department and Supreme Court justice; the GOP has brushed up their initiative for strict voting requirements as they claim the push is to eliminate voter fraud. Experts dismiss the claims of fraud as disingenuous and unfounded.

Ortega's case is unique and not just for the draconian punishment, but for the circumstances surrounding the event. Most fraud convictions which draw time in prison — and some that don't — involved attempts to influence election outcomes. Texas prosecutors obtained prison sentences for four men who set up housekeeping in a hotel in 2010 solely to claim residency and swing a local election. A Brownsville, Texas woman was given five years probation for casting five absentee ballots under different names in 2012.

Prosecutors failed to provide any clear motive for Ortega's decision to cash ballots other than her wish to engage in elections.

Ortega, a Mexico native, arrived in Texas with her mother as an infant. Over ten-years later, the family spread after the mother was detained and banished. Two brothers, born in Dallas, automatically gained citizenship. Ortega became a permanent resident and was granted a green card.

As a Dallas County resident, she registered and voted in 2012 and 2014. Birdsall said that while Ortega's actions were unlawful, there was no effort to break the law. Some state applications permit petitioners to assert they are permanent residents, but the voting registration form only inquires about citizenship status.

Lacking permanent resident option on the form, Ortega checked the ‘citizen' box. When The county mailed a registration card, and Ortega believed she was cleared to vote.

Subsequently, Ortega moved to Tarrant County and registered. This time there was a box to indicate citizenship status, she did not check it, and her application was rejected. Ortega, confused, called the Tarrant County election officers and informed them she had previously voted in Dallas County.

Ortega's future is dim. The federal government frowns on providing green cards to felons.

Far-right and alt-right websites have jumped on Ortega's conviction as proof that Trump was right about rampant fraud and attempts by Democrats to steal the November election.

There's one significant error in the alt-right's reasoning.

Ortega was a registered Republican.