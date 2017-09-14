Alternate Reality: Germany’s Controversy-Free Election

The billboard shows a woman lying on her back in a meadow, with the caption “enjoy the summer and make the right decision in the fall.” The latest election poster for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) sums up the mood ahead of the next federal election on September 24th. The result appears to be a foregone conclusion: Merkel has been ahead in the polls for months, and currently enjoys a 15-point lead over her main rival, the Social Democratic Party (SPD). The campaigning has been deliberately bland, with attention only on how the four smaller parties will stack up behind the CDU and SPD, and what the coalition will be. This complacency, however, masks a deeper problem: Germany is avoiding a serious discussion about the difficult political, economic, and social issues facing the country.

Compared to other high-stakes European elections this year, Germany appears to be sleepwalking towards its next big political contest. This is to some extent Merkel’s strategy: lull the electorate into a sense of complacency, try to avoid discussing controversial issues, and co-opt popular policy proposals from the other parties in order to create an electoral platform with something for everyone. The CDU appears to be banking on Merkel’s reputation as a steady steward in her 12 years of governing, and Germans seem set to give Mutti another four years as chancellor. Yet despite Germany’s current state of well-being, the country faces serious challenges and is doing itself a disservice by not using the election campaign to have a national conversation about crucial future issues. Four issues stand out: the integration of refugees; the future of the European Union (EU); the German economy and industry; and the retirement age.

Although the refugee issue has mostly subsided since 1.2 million entered the country in 2015 and 2016, the challenge of integrating refugees into German society remains. Germany is eager to avoid the mistakes it made with the 1960s Turkish guest workers, who ended up remaining in Germany with no government integration assistance. This time around, focus is paid on language and job training, but without an advanced command of the German language and a degree, many refugees will still be relegated to low-paying jobs. German society has also not yet dealt with the question of the changing nature of German identity due to migration and how to fully integrate immigrants and refugees from cultures very different to Germany. Germans are wary of the development of Parallelgesellschaften (“parallel societies”) and expect immigrants to completely assimilate into German culture. After the refugee issue became politically charged in the fall of 2015, German politicians have studiously avoided the controversial topic. The integration of refugees appears only as the last point in the CDU’s election manifesto, which stresses language learning and reiterates strong opposition to dual citizenship.

The second challenge is the future of the European Union, in particular the reforms necessary to resolve the fundamental structural problems exposed by the Euro crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron has put forth plans to reform key aspects of the European Union and integrate the Eurozone, however the idea of economically binding the Eurozone countries closer together is politically controversial. The German public has not yet had an honest debate on what it will take to achieve full financial integration within the Eurozone in order to secure the common currency (from which Germany massively benefits), since this will entail compromises such as shared debt that are anathema to most Germans. Merkel’s election program mentions the CDU’s willingness to work with France on Eurozone reforms such as a common monetary fund, but categorically rejects the concept of shared debt and devotes only two sentences to the entire topic.

The economy presents another long-term challenge. Although economic growth is at its fastest pace since 2014, Germany’s massive export surplus is causing problems for its European partners. Germany could partially offset this with higher investment, particularly in infrastructure, however this opportunity is not being utilized. German industry is creating other headaches, from revelations about collusion between the German auto firms, to the slowness of the vital Mittelstand (small- and medium-sized companies) to adapt to digitalization. The CDU briefly mentions these topics in its election manifesto, but does not give any concrete proposals and promises that the government will continue with its goal to retain a balanced budget and take on no new public debt.

Finally, Germany is unwilling to face the reality of its aging society. After the 2013 election, the CDU/SPD coalition government lowered the retirement age to 63 for those who have spent at least 45 years in the workforce. This shortsighted policy sent the wrong signal in a country with the second-oldest population in Europe. Germany urgently needs to reconsider its retirement policies in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of its pension system. Merkel’s electoral program only points to the CDU’s success in increasing the retirement age to 67 in 2007, without mentioning its subsequent lowering, and says little about future policy.

For the past decade Germany has enjoyed a golden age of economic prosperity and political importance. Germany’s success is masking larger problems, however, which the current election campaign is not addressing. While voters would prefer to believe that Germany’s comfortable economic situation, political stability, and social cohesion will continue indefinitely, the country is doing itself a disservice by not acknowledging the coming challenges. Germany should use this election to have an honest debate on these challenges to ensure that the country’s golden age continues into the future.