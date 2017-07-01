President Donald Trump’s alternate reality appears to stem from a mix of denial, duplicity, and dimwittedness.

There is no better illustration of this syndrome than in environmental matters.

His dismissive attitude towards the climate change threat leads Trump to downplay reality. A graphic example is his reassuring the 500 inhabitants of steadily shrinking Tangier Island in the middle of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay that they have nothing to fear from rising sea level. The 1.2 square mile island is losing nine acres a year to encroaching waters (linked to human-generated global warming). Scientists predict that at the current erosion rate, Tangier will be uninhabitable in 50 years, a menace obscured in Trump’s denial.

Blissfully consistent, Trump doesn’t seem to recognize that his own Mar-a-Lago Florida beach property also faces being eventually overrun by rising sea levels if climate change is not confronted.

What is behind Trump’s bogus assertion that the Paris climate accord’s provisions are binding? A plausible explanation is that he is intentionally peddling a false narrative to advance his policy of reversing President Obama’s climate change initiatives.

Trump does not regard climate change as a national security threat, even as an afterthought. This is so despite the Pentagon’s longstanding well-documented conclusions to the contrary. An argument could be made for attributing Trump’s intransigence to ideologically-motivated dimwitted blinders.

Trump maintains he is fully committed to clean air and pure water. Simultaneously, he has rescinded regulation prohibiting coal companies from dumping toxic tailings into mountain streams that are sources of drinking water. Trump has moved to weaken a series of air quality protection rules, and oblivious to his past environmental vows, claims he is just getting started.

During his presidential campaign, Trump pledged to preserve undeveloped conservation-oriented federal lands from industry takeover. Yet only six months into his term, he has ended a coal leasing moratorium on those very lands and cut the federal budget for strategic parkland acquisition and maintenance.

Trump has scoffed at the idea of clean renewable energy economically competing with coal and oil. He ignores that renewables registered record global electricity installation in 2016, doubling in investments and adding more new capacity than fossil fuels did.

Coal mining, which Trump vowed to revive as a cornerstone of the American economy, is actually in decline. The national coal job total is a dwindling 53,000 in contrast to the more than 800,000 workers in the ever expanding renewable energy field.

Trump asks why the United States should require its industries to bear the cost of reducing carbon emissions when China and India are doing virtually nothing. Privy to daily intelligence briefings, Trump has to be aware that China and India are both on track to exceed their carbon emission reduction targets submitted at the Paris climate summit.