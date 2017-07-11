Amanda Seyfried Has No Time For Chuck E. Cheese's 'Mom Friendly' Ad

Amanda Seyfried subtly called out an old ad from Chuck E. Cheese’s on Twitter for reinforcing sexist stereotypes.

On Sunday, the actress shared a Chuck E. Cheese’s commercial from 2015 that features three moms offering their opinions on how to make the establishment more “mom friendly.” Their suggestions? Free Wi-Fi (which seems like a great addition) along with pedicures, tickets to buy jewelry and rom-coms.

Watch the 2015 ad below.

In her tweet, Seyfried described the ad as a "#slightlyoffensivecommercial” and tagged Chuck E. Cheese’s.

While some Twitter users didn’t see the problem with the ad, others agreed it seemed to talk down to moms and reinforce stereotypes. Chuck E. Cheese’s did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Just a few days ago, Seyfried, who welcomed her first child earlier this year with actor Thomas Sadoski, turned to Twitter to share her thoughts on another parenting-related topic: breastfeeding. In a series of tweets, she pointed out the problem with sexualizing breasts while a mother is nursing and also attempted to settle the breastfeeding vs. bottle-feeding debate.