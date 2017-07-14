We’re living in a post-Beyoncé pregnancy announcement world. If you want to alert others that there is a baby growing inside of you, there’s pressure to get creative. But if you’re not down to dress up in lingerie and a veil for a goddess-like photo shoot, there are options.

You could follow the lead of Amanda Seyfried, for instance, who opted to tell her now husband Thomas Sadoski that she was expecting via an abstract poem. Seyfried, who gave birth to her child in March, shared the story on a recent episode of the podcast “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy.”

The “Mean Girls” actress took a pregnancy test after she was late on her period and ruminated over ways to share the unexpected news with Sadoski. Like Shakespeare before her, Seyfriend opted to communicate in verse.

She read her pièce de résistance out loud to Sadoski who, Seyfried recalled, appeared not to understand that the impromptu limerick was in fact announcing a very momentous life change.

“He was like, ‘Aw, that’s a nice poem,’” Seyfried said. “And I was like, ‘You weren’t listening. Did you hear what I said?’” Eventually, it appears, Sadoski got the message.