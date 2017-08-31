Amazing Grace - What Some Ambitious Women Fear Most

Grace: I’m very aggressive at work. I like getting results and I can’t stand people who waste my time. I’m a perfectionist and probably hold other people to too high a standard, but that’s the nature of our business. I’m probably too critical, but I’m more critical of myself.

I don’t particularly like criticism, but I can handle it better than most of the people at my job. That said I can’t stand controlling people, but .. er.. ah.. I guess I’m one of those myself. Hmmm? Probably need to think about that.

I do my best at home, but my impatience comes across to my kids and I sometimes see them looking at me like deer in the headlights and I’m divorced so my ex isn’t really a factor. I don’t ever relax, instead I feel exhausted.

Dr. G: So why are you here?

Grace: My internist told me I need to see a therapist, because my blood pressure is up, I’m having stomach problems, I’m having a couple glasses of wine most evenings and she told me that I’m stressed out. I don’t even know what “stressed out” means. But anyway, I came to see what you might think.

Dr. G: I could tell you what I think, but I want to hear more from you, so tell me what you think?

Grace: I guess I am on edge. I’m snapping more at my kids. My aging parents, who have been negative most of my life, drive me nuts and I can’t stand my loser brother who doesn’t do anything. I am a high achiever and I occasionally have fun, but I wouldn’t say I’m a happy person.

Dr. G: So what do you think?

Grace: I think meeting you is already feeling like a waste of time and now I’m getting impatient with you. Just asking me questions like this seems like a throwback to the kind of shrinks that people went to a couple decades ago.

Dr. G: Besides being on edge and impatient, I’m sensing you’re afraid of something. If so, what are you afraid of?

Grace: As I said, I’m a perfectionist and I’m afraid of not getting things exactly right. I’m afraid if I don’t stay on top of everything, everything will fall apart. Also I’m afraid that I’m too impatient with my kids and am turning into a lousy mom. One of these days I’m afraid of how I might just lay into my parents who annoy the heck out of me and I might say something really mean to them — I mean really cruel. I’m not yet afraid of the blood pressure, stomach stuff and drinking… but I’m smart enough to know, those are not good. So what do you think? And please don’t ask me another, “What do you think? Or how do you feel question?” If you do that, I’ll just think you’re out of central casting.

Dr. G: I have a different idea of what you might be afraid of. I don’t think it’s just not performing up to your perfectionistic standards, or being a less than an ideal mother, of saying something mean to your parents, or even about your health problems and drinking. I don’t think you like those, but it sounds like they’re nothing new and you cope with them… even if it’s stressing you out.

Grace: Yeah, so what do you think I’m afraid of?

Dr. G: I think you’re afraid of feeling unconditionally and completely emotionally safe and loved in a way where you don’t have to do anything to earn them and you can’t do anything to lose them. I’m even guessing that “unconditional” doesn’t register with you.

Grace (looks dumbfounded and begins to cry): I don’t know what you just did, but I’m feeling very weird!

Dr. G: Do you think it’s because all through your life you’ve coped and succeeded and excelled very well, but swept any hurt, disappointment and fear under the rug and as far away from your mind as possible by achieving and keeping busy. And maybe you’re stressed out because achievement, success and keeping busy it’s not an expression of who you are. Instead you’ve turned into a “human doing” and lost the “human being” in you that has feelings, because your human doing doesn’t make time or room for them. I’ll even bet you’ve said to yourself and the world, “I don’t need to feel safe, I don’t need to feel loved, I don’t need to feel anything or need anyone, I’m just fine.”

Grace: How did you know that?

Dr. G: Is it true?

Grace: It’s all true.

Dr. G: It’s because what you’re not saying but feeling underneath is screaming out to me for you to hear it. It screaming so loud that I’m even having trouble listening to your words. Is it possible that you never felt unconditionally safe or loved?

Grace: Ah.. ah.. I don’t know but what you’re saying doesn’t feel wrong. And ah- er, I guess that rings true.

Dr. G: If that’s true, is it possible that is why you’re still resentful towards your parents?

Grace: I do feel like I have a grudge against them for something other than their annoying behavior.

Dr. G: Grace, if everything you do was truly an expression of who you are, you wouldn’t feel stressed. In fact, you’d feel exhilarated. I think it’s possible you’re crying because you’re afraid that if you accept that you’ve never felt unconditionally emotionally safe or loved, you’ll open a pandora’s box that you won’t be able shut by keeping busy. It’s almost like a deep wound that’s never been opened up and needs to drain from inside you, instead of you keeping busy on the outside and not finding any peace, just exhaustion. And maybe you’re afraid there’s just too much of it. And you won’t be healed, you’ll just be washed away.

Grace: You’re weirding me out!

Dr. G: Maybe it feels weird because your deep ache to feel unconditionally safe and loved, without having to achieve or prove anything, goes way back before you could remember it and it just sent a shock wave up into your psyche from somewhere inside you. Maybe you’re so used to interacting with and trying to control your world, you’re entirely defenseless and fearful about feeling this truth that we stumbled upon because you can’t control it, you can only feel it. And I have to tell you, the more I say these words, the more they feel true to me regarding what I’m picking up from you between your words.

Grace: You certainly have my attention. Now what?

Dr. G: I’d like you to try something Grace. I’d like you to close your eyes and just breathe deeply and slowly and just keep breathing deeply and slowly.

(Grace closes her eyes and begins to breathe deeply and slowly and I can pick up something emotional stirring from within her)

Dr. G: Now I’d like you to listen to the quiet.

Grace (with her eyes closed): Listen to the what?

Dr. G: Listen to the quiet. It’s located between the noise in your life and the noise in your head and it’s screaming out to me for you to hear it. That’s why I’ve been talking to you as I have, because I’ve been listening to how exhausted you are underneath all your busyness. Go ahead, just keep your eyes closed and listen for it. Listen to the quiet and just feel into the exhaustion.

(Grace begins to sob and spontaneously collapses to her side on the couch)

Dr. G: Go on Grace, just keep listening in between the noise and taking deep, slow breaths

(Grace continues crying for about five minutes with her eyes closed, lying on her side. I would have been nervous, but this is very familiar territory for me when I’m with someone in the process of letting go of some weight they’ve been carrying. Gradually she starts to blink her bloodshot eyes, and then slowly picks herself up and looks at me, dazed, feeling emotionally ten pounds lighter to me, and smiling widely)

Dr. G: What was that all about?

Grace: I’ve been searching for that all my life (quiet, peace, exhaling and letting go) and everything I have done in my life to get me there… and I mean everything… takes me in the opposite direction.

Dr. G: Well that’s something to think about and that’s something you can take to the bank!

Grace (smiling and teasing back): Oh, Dr. G, go f — yourself!