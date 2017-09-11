Amazing High-end Brand Building Lessons Circa 15th Century Austrians

I spent some time exploring the Styrian Armoury in Graz, Austria.

It is the world's largest historical armoury in its original location with approximately 32,000 pieces of suits of armour, tools and weaponry from the 15th and 18th Century.

What was fascinating about this visit was that there were suits of armour from the year circa 1565 which were the Prada, Gucci or Balmain of the day.

These suits were beautifully designed and decorated for noblemen and came inclusive of what was the male version of the push bra "the push-up belly".

That's right! Abs were not the in look in those days. If a man was big and had a belly to show for it, he was instantly recognized as noble or rich and by default tres sexy.

A sign that he can afford 5 meals a day and therefore the perfect suitor!

(Lesson: Worldviews and consumer perceptions change over time and your brand needs to adapt to new or emerging cultures.)

Humans have not changed that much since those days and brands or being seen in a certain label mattered then.

Even back in the 1500's craftsmen who wanted to create extraordinary products, command a premium price, sell to the nobility of the day and stand out in the market, placed their logo on their products.

The brand was not solely in the logo for these craftsmen. They also looked at other key factors like:

1. How do we attract noblemen to our products and services?

They answered this question by first developing mastery in that niche in order to offer a product or service that stood out and was different. Creating marketable products and services is key.

2. How do we charge a premium price? The answer lies in positioning. Creating products and services with exclusive branding that would appeal to the high-end clients of the day.

3. How do we get more of these clients? By stamping their logo on all their products so that they are seen being worn by the right people, therefore resulting in more clients.

Building a world class brand though has become increasingly important in a mass information age but before there was the Internet, there were brands and growing more important every day!

A professional brand allows you to create stronger expert positioning, you stand apart from your competitors and become a leader in your industry.

When your brand is well positioned you will make deep meaningful connections and convert your ideal clients plus attract all the right partnership opportunities to your business.