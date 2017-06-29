Amazing Summer Skin Care Finds

Summer sun can leave your skin feeling dry and delicate. I have found some new natural products that can help combat dry irritated skin this summer and allow your skin to look effortlessly soft and hydrated.

Alighten Natural Skin Care’s line of holistic facial serums, oils and cleansers are some of the best I have come across. They are concentrated yet light formulas that leave skin looking and feeling healthy and radiant.

This gentle non-foaming facial cleanser removes impurities and makeup with virtually no dryness. Your skin will feel rejuvenated after just one use. This gentle cleanser will leave you feeling clean and refreshed all day.

This oil is extremely moisturizing without feeling heavy on the skin. It is packed with antioxidants to help revitalize skin. After using this oil your skin will feel healthy, plumped, and hydrated. Skin that used to feel dull and bland will now have a radiant glow. I’ll even add a little oil to my fingertips and massage it into my head for a healthier scalp.

This formula has a uniquely calming feeling on the skin. After using this serum your skin will feel a renewed glow as it hydrates while absorbing quickly into the skin.

Ecco Bella products are gluten, paraben, and cruelty free. Their skin care products are some of the most natural and effective products.

I found this to be one to be one of the best serums I have tried. It is amazing! I use it on my face, neck, scalp, and backs of my hands. It does wonders for my skin and has a pleasant and calming scent. This serum is packed with essential oils of Neroli, Jasmine and Sandalwood, plus organic herbs, and Vitamin E to nourish and detox your delicate complexion. Depending on your skin type this serum can be used alone or under your daily cream.

This cleanser will help to remove daily build up of makeup and bacteria while preventing breakouts and skin problems. This cleanser is the perfect detox without stripping or drying the skin, making it a great for all skin types!

This light and fresh toner helps balance the skin’s pH back to its beneficial acidic state. Use this mist anytime after washing your face for soft, supple, hydrated skin. With ingredients like soothing aloe, apple cider vinegar and organic herbs this toner is the gentlest formula I have used to date.