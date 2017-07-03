Amazon and Whole Foods Market: The Social Impact

Food techies are jubilant. CPG companies and supermarkets are losing sleep. Everyone seems to be writing and talking about the business implications of this deal. The winners, the losers and everyone in between.

What about the social impact?

Ten years ago Apple launched the Iphone and changed the world. Will we all look back, 10 years from now and mark the Amazon/Whole Foods deal as a revolutionary world changer, too? Or, as Marc Andreessen might note, see it as just another symbol of the evolution of software eating the world.

I lean towards revolution. I hope for it and you should, too.

Here in the US, we have many big problems - one of them, literally. We’re in the unenviable position of being the fattest country on the planet. We’re the international obesity leader - no kidding.

How we got to first place has complex underpinnings - changes in the food system, scientific and marketing prowess, as well as crony capitalism, just to name a few of many contributing factors. But as we’ve managed to cut the rate of smoking from 42% to less than 15% over the past several decades, we can do even better with obesity. The US obesity rate currently runs about 33% and we can cut it by half or more over the next 10 years.

How? We’ll have to do lots of things, but imagine just this one thing - more people living on a Whole Foods Market diet delivered right to their door.

Can I get you anything else?

But Whole Foods is expensive - right? The Whole Paycheck thing. Well, Amazon is good at a lot of things - including driving down prices. Healthy, affordable food - available at your doorstep - has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

This new business combo is going to be able to attack the single largest source of our obesity epidemic - what we eat. As our cultural pendulum continues to swing away from unhealthy food, much as it has already with tobacco, Amazon’s Whole Foods move can and should help accelerate this shift.

The part of our population that has suffered the ill effects of unhealthy eating the most are people struggling with hunger. People that rely on a combination of food stamps (SNAP/WIC) and support from food pantries, soup kitchens and food banks to have enough to eat. Fundamentally, they lack access to healthy food both economically and physically. Economically, food stamps are stretched by purchasing “cheap” calories - things like Big Macs and other fast food. Physically, through the lack of stores that carry healthy foods to purchase - in other words - food deserts.

Amazon it already working on the problem, it recently began a program to offer a 50% Amazon discount on Amazon Prime to people on food stamps, a decent first step. Here’s a few suggestions of how they could do more:

Double Bucks - this program doubles the value of food stamps when used to purchase fresh produce. This is a lay up for Amazon - something they can do at scale, immediately. Double Bucks Prime - an expanded Double Bucks program to include other healthy food besides fresh produce. Given required Federal government approval - implementation will take awhile. Good-bye food deserts - right in Amazon’s wheelhouse - awesome delivery services will make them disappear - no government approval needed. Data = Food as Medicine - Amazon will be aggregating incredibly valuable data that it should open source for social impact purposes. Food, and where it’s delivered, are huge determinants that contribute to wellbeing, or lack thereof. Amazon has the opportunity to deliver more healthcare than most hospital systems. It’s data can support policy decisions and investments toward better health outcomes.

Ten years ago, it was hard to envision a day when you could be anywhere, at anytime, and have access to so many things, right at your fingertips - all courtesy of a supercomputer that fits into your pocket. Ten years from now, if we find ourselves having access to affordable, healthy food, anytime and anywhere, much of the credit will go to Amazon and its acquisition of Whole Foods Market. A deal that will be recognized as revolutionary and historic, rather than evolutionary and just another business footnote.