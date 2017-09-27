Amazon Introduces a New Echo, Echo Plus, Spot, & Button

Amazon’s Echo has been a staple for smart home enthusiasts for years. With by far the most eclectic support for everything from food shopping to smart home functionality, it simply is an amazing device. But now Amazon is facing stiffer competition from Google & soon to be Apple so it’s time for a redesign as well as a host of new products adding to the already impressive Echo, Dot, Tap, & Show.

The new Echo has received a massive price reduction down to $99 making it the cheapest reputable smart home speaker on the market, just undercutting the $130 Google Home. The main improvements are an improved far field microphone for better voice recognition (Although my original Echo already performs better than my Google Home) and redesigned body with your choice of color, fabric, or wood shell. Amazon is also claiming improved sound which would be a welcome improvement as I find the original Echo to be decent at best for the price. The Echo Plus which looks identical to the original Echo also packs a full smart home hub for pairing with products like Hue without the need of separate hubs. It also comes packaged with a single Hue bulb and features Zigbee support for $150.

Echo Spot

The Echo Spot is a completely new device which features a 2.5” circular screen with functionality similar to the Echo Dot including a line out jack and bluetooth for pairing with additional speakers. It looks like the child of an Echo Show and Dot and is priced directly between them at $129. While you won’t be watching movies on this, it will allow the screen to pair with a nursery camera, watch a video briefing, and hold video calls.

The most unexpected product however is the Echo Button which comes in a 3 pack for $20. These gadgets will connect with your echo and allow activities such as games to function even better. Imagine buzzing in the next time you play Jeopardy with your Echo.

It is clear that Amazon has gone way beyond the Smart home with Echo and clearly is building a massive ecosystem of products at an unbelievably fast rate. As an owner of the Echo, Dot, & Tap myself, these new devices and massive support for other products and services put the Amazon Echo in a league of their own.