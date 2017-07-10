Amazon Prime Day Deals: Best Deals in Cameras & Electronics

Amazon is once again having their biggest 30 hour sale on thousands of items! While there are plenty of amazing deals to be found, they are typically mixed with many items that would be best to steer clear of. Thankfully we are sorting through these items for you to find the best deals on the best products. All of the items listed are products I either own or would personally buy with my own money. Also, you can check out My Gear Page to see all the items that I own, use, and recommend.

Amazon Alexa - I personally own one of these and while it’s probably not worth the original price, it is absolutely worth this sale price. If nothing else, it’s a great sounding Bluetooth speaker.

Rokinon Cine DS 50mm T1.5 - These are manual only lenses but made for full frame cameras and offer amazing quality for the price. They also work perfectly with rigs and follow focus systems.

Rokinon Cine DS 24mm T1.5 - Same as above

Cyberpowerpc UPS Battery Backup - If you do not have a battery backup on your computer, what are you waiting on. This company makes some great products

YI 4k+ - This action camera actually beats the features and quality of the Gopro Black for a fraction of the cost...and it’s even cheaper today

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB - I personally use these to backup my weddings & other shoots especially when I am on the road. They are SSD drives so extremely reliable and fast enough to edit from! Highly recommend one of these.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive m3.0 - If you own an Android Phone, I highly recommend these

WD 4TB Black USB 3.0 My Passport - These are great backup drives and it comes with a free 128GB Flash Drive! They are not the fastest in the world but I own several of these and I’m a fan. Small, compact, and they don’t require power.