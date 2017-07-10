HOME
07/10/2017 10:08 pm ET

These 10 Prime Day Deals Are The Perfect Reason To Celebrate Christmas In July

By Amanda Pena

The holidays always seem to be a mixture of joyous moments with family and stressful time spent scouring the internet and stores for the best last-minute deals. Though, let’s imagine a fantasy where you don’t just do your holiday shopping the night before ― or even a week before ― but months before the crowds.

That’s where Amazon’s Prime Day comes in. From TVs to power tools to diamond earrings, this summer blowout definitely has something for everyone on your nice list. The big day is July 11, but shop these deals as early as 9 p.m. ET on July 10. Christmas in July, anyone?

Remember, if you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these deals and steals.

 

1. Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)

www.amazon.com
30% off this Prime Day.

2. Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]

www.amazon.com
67% off this Prime Day.

3. Dremel VC60-01 Velocity 7.0 Amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit

www.amazon.com
39% off this Prime Day.

4. Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones with App Control, Black

www.amazon.com
51% off this Prime Day.

5. Kindle Paperwhite

www.amazon.com
$30 off Kindle Paperwhite this Prime Day.

6. Samsung 28-Inch UHD LED-Lit Monitor with Freesync support

www.amazon.com
30% off this Prime Day.

7. 1 Carat Diamond Studs

Amanda Pena
62% off this Prime Day.

8. Fire HD 8

www.amazon.com
Save $30 on the All-New Fire HD 8.

9. 20% off Mercer Renaissance Knife Set with Glass Block

www.amazon.com
20% off this Prime Day.

10. Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker

www.amazon.com
Buy it for $99 this Prime Day.

Items are subject to selling out, so it’s while supplies last. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

