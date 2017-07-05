Amazon Prime Day is Around the Corner – Here Are Some Interesting Facts

As the leading online retailer, Amazon’s growth has been immeasurable. In recent years, the company has amassed a growing and loyal following of shoppers. It’s a global marketplace that’s powered by millions of merchants, who combine to sell more than 2 billion products at any given time. Sales are so good, in fact, that Fortune reports it’s now worth more than Wal-Mart, Target and Costco… combined.

As the go-to destination for online shoppers, Amazon has the market cornered, attracting more than 53% of all online sales, according to a CNBC report. But what most people are not aware of is the fact that Amazon also owns the record for biggest online sales day of the year.

The weekend that starts with Black Friday and spans through Cyber Monday (the Friday after Thanksgiving through the following Monday) used to be the biggest online shopping segment of the year. But a new day has taken its place that rakes in more sales than any other day of the year, except for Cyber Monday (which Amazon also owns the record for most sales for, too): Amazon Prime Day. This year, it’s set to kick off on July 10th at 9PM EST, according to Amazon.

Here are some interesting Amazon Prime Day facts to help bide you over until one of the biggest online shopping holidays of the year commences. Who says you can’t have Christmas in July?

21 Facts About Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 10th starting at 9 PM EST for 2017. Many deals will run for 30 hours, giving you plenty of time to shop. Lightning deals submitted by merchants had a deadline of May 21st, so they are all locked down and kept top secret for the most part. For a merchant to offer a deal on Amazon Prime Day, they have to offer savings of 20% or more. A merchant can expect to pay $300-$500 in fees just to list deals during this sales event. Amazon Prime Day last year set new single-day all-time sales records for this marketplace. Between 2015 and 2016, Amazon Prime Day sales increased by a whopping 60%. Last year, Amazon Prime Day generated more than $530 million in sales, a significant 26% sales uplift from 2015. Amazon Prime Day for 2015 raked in a healthy $421 million in sales. During Prime Day Last year, more than 1 million pairs of shoes were sold, and more than 327,000 electronics items were sold. After last year’s out-of-stock fiasco, Amazon has pledged that there will be more available inventory. If you are not watching your monitor, you may miss out on lightning deals; some will be sold out in just a few minutes, even with the added inventory. Last year, the Amazon app was used by more than 1 million shoppers to browse for, buy and track their online orders. The goal of Prime Day is to encourage new subscriptions to Amazon’s Prime service, and has become an annual staple for subscribers. According to the most recent Amazon statistics, Prime customers generally spend twice as much on their purchases as non-Prime members do. Social media chatter about Amazon Prime Day mostly centers on Xbox One Bundles, Echo and Kindle deals. During Amazon Prime Day, sales uplift is 80% greater than any other day of the year, except for Cyber Monday. This year, Amazon will be offering an unprecedented 100,000 plus deals to consumers. Electronics that are priced at $50 or less are the most popular item purchased during this ecommerce holiday. Amazon Prime Day will attract more than 60 million Prime members from the around the world in 2017. Almost 45% of U.S. households currently have a Prime membership, and will use it to grab a deal (or two) this year.

Amazon Prime Day Infographic

Need some handy fast facts about Amazon Prime Day? Feel free to use, share and post this infographic I’ve created.

