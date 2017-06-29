Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

Why You Might Not Want To Sign Up

Let’s be real - the price is a little steep, especially if you’re not much of an online shopper or you’re trying to do your part of shopping local. Staying loyal to the small businesses around you is important and not always easy.

Our Verdict

Right now, there’s not much out there that rivals the service in terms of offerings, quality, and delivery time. And let’s face it, the convenience of a speedy delivery is a perk that you can easily get used to.

If you’re an avid online shopper and are constantly looking for great deals, then a Prime membership is definitely worth it. And if you can’t commit to the price right now, try it out for free and cancel before the 30-day trial period is up!