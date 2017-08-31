Best Shows To Watch On Amazon Right Now

Amazon really wants to be a part of your life. The more you stream, the more potential there is for you to click over to buy something on their service. More recently there’s also that Alexa thing that everyone seems to kind of want but isn’t sure whether to trust yet. Regardless, Amazon is officially ubiquitous.

If the video component of Amazon Prime ― which mainly offers shipping advantages when buying products ― seems very much like a side project, that’s because it is a side project. But so far, the company has seemingly committed to creating pretty great shows. They also have rights to the HBO library. Against all odds, Amazon is an enticing service to stream with ― and there’s a good chance you already have a subscription.

For the weekend of Aug. 25, Streamline is recommending “I Love Dick” in the top spot for Amazon. The show wrapped up its first season earlier this summer, but is still worth revisiting. The newest show on this list is currently “The Tick” which debuted on Friday, Aug. 25. Critics have given the show mostly positive reviews, but it’s probably not for everyone.

Note: This list only includes shows that are in-season or aired their final episodes less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. I Love Dick Season 1 Finale: May 12, 2017

Plot: A couple's relationship is tested.



Pro: This show finds comedy in stories about nuanced sexuality that often don't get told on television.



Con: If you really loved Jill Soloway's other show, "Transparent," this might be a slight letdown. Amazon #2. The Tick Season 1 Finale: Aug. 25, 2017

Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.



Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.



Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, that plays with the genre, will feel tiresome. Amazon #3. Comrade Detective Season 1 Finale: Aug. 3, 2017

Plot: A meandering buddy cop satire.



Pro: The poster tagline is "Channing Tatum Presents." Also Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jenny Slate are in this.



Con: Six hours is a long commitment for a parody of 1980s cop stories. Amazon #4. Transparent Season 3 Finale: Sept. 23, 2016

Plot: Siblings embrace parent's trans identity.



Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.



Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes. Amazon #5. Catastrophe Season 3 Finale: April 4, 2017

Plot: Parents try being good parents.



Pro: It's interesting that this show is now so beloved by critics that Rob Delaney isn't known as that Twitter guy anymore.



Con: It's a bit mindless compared to other shows you could be watching. Hulu #6. One Mississippi Season 1 Finale: Sept. 9, 2016

Plot: Woman struggles with myriad hardships.



Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.



Con: Deep famiiarity with her stand-up might detract, as this autobiographical series does retread those details. Amazon #7. The Man in the High Castle Season 2 Finale: Dec. 16, 2016

Plot: Nazis actually rule the world.



Pro: What better time to watch a series about fighting Nazis in America than now? Especially one that won't make you cry about the current state of humanity.



Con: It's kind of a mess narratively. Also, maybe it actually feels too real. Amazon #8. Red Oaks Season 2 Finale: Nov. 11, 2016

Plot: A tennis player figures out life.



Pro: If you like tennis, the 1980s and sex, this might be for you. The cast is good.



Con: As a sex comedy set in a previous time period, it's not exactly an original concept. Amazon

And here are a dozen other recommended shows currently on the service:

Much of the HBO library is in on Amazon, including: “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Deadwood,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Girls,” “Veep” and “The Wire.”