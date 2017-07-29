Amazon To Arctic, Part II: When Forests Tip Over

As a musician, I’ve always felt a connection to the Native American/Indigenous worldview, and this is largely because most forms of American music are about standing up to power structures that repress people and hold down their aspirations. I know this from many of my musical friends who feel the same way, whether they are rock, blues, jazz, or hip hop artists – our message is generally the same, even if we don’t have the blood quantum to be official members of a native tribe. Thus, we create our own artistic tribe. The spirit of the Native American is in many musicians, artists, and writers, and this is because we listen to the Earth and her people, we channel that truth, and we know in our hearts that this is more powerful than anything we ever learned in a classroom.

If you’re born in North America, you probably feel this ancient wildness in your heart. This is where the Wild West was born, where Crazy Horse and his Lakota warriors beat the US Cavalry at every single engagement; where Custer and his mercenaries got their just karmic return; and where indigenous warriors still stand up to the Big Oil bullies on the Dakota Access Pipeline and other places where the fossil fuel industry pollutes our land, air, and water. They might be fighting for their own sovereignty, but in spirit, they are fighting for you as well. We should honor them, because they are the original warriors of this continent.

I wanted to learn more about this indigenous perspective on climate change and environmental degradation, so between the years 2014-16, I spent extensive amounts of time traveling, doing research, and completing the final chapters for my book, The Singing Earth. During those three years, I traveled through some of the most important ecological zones on the planet including the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the Brazilian Amazon, the Peruvian Andes, the Mississippi Delta, and Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. When you personally visit these places, it becomes immediately clear that climate change and our heavy use of fossil fuels and extractive industries have radically damaged the natural landscape of our planet. This 2nd essay in my 3 part series “Amazon To Arctic” is about what I saw with my own eyes.

I visited the Great Barrier Reef in 2014, and I have dived there 3 times since 1991. The reef is now dying and bleaching out white, its beautiful iridescent colors fading away as a result of warming ocean temperatures and toxic chemicals from factories in Asia that drift down on the ocean currents. Many other sea creatures are dying because of this warming, toxic biosphere.

I’ve visited Brazil twice in the last couple years, and this is an enormous country rich in natural resources. But the corruption in its government has prevented any positive change from happening. Their economy languishes, even as pirate-industrialists exploit and destroy the Amazon Rainforest, most of which lies within Brazil’s borders. This ravaging of the natural landscape goes utterly unchecked, while Brazil’s enormous military stands by, utterly impotent and unable to protect its greatest national treasure. The Amazon Rainforest provides 25% of the Earth’s oxygen supply, but it predicted to be totally gone within 20 years at the current pace of destruction. Meanwhile, the Brazilian military polishes its boots and rifles as the rainforest burns under their lazy watch.

The Upper Peruvian (where I did fieldwork in 2004) is also under threat from oil and timber extraction. And in the Peruvian Andes Mountains, the mountain top glaciers I saw in 2004 were almost totally gone when I visited again in early 2017 – a direct result of global warming.

The Mississippi Delta is one of my favorite places on Earth and I still go there frequently, but the site of oil refineries along her muddy banks has always looked systemically wrong to me. After the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, my faith in American oil companies ability to clean up after themselves has reached a new low.

On my most recent trip to Alaska in the far northwest corner of the Arctic Circle, global warming and industrial pollution is even more apparent. I’ve been to Alaska three times now, first in 2006 when I went to see the dances of the Alaska Federation Of Nations, which is the incredible annual drum and dance competition between the Alaskan tribes. The second time I visited was in April of 2015 when I was a guest lecturer at the University of Alaska, and I drove as far north as Fairbanks to see the sacred Denali Mountain and the Northern Lights. Then in August of 2016 I went further north than I have ever been in my life, going about 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, to a tiny village that the indigenous Gwich’in people call Vashraii K’oo, or Arctic Village. It’s the last spec of human civilization before you reach the coast of the Beaufort Sea at the southern edge of the Arctic Ocean. All of this is right in the middle of one of the wildest and most beautiful places on Earth, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Perhaps because I was born in the Pacific Northwest, I have always felt a natural affinity for Alaska. Separated only by the Canadian province of British Columbia, Alaska just seems like a much larger version of Washington State. Both of my grandfathers, my father, and now myself have been drawn to Alaska either for work, or for the raw beauty of the natural landscape. Ironically, it was only a few months earlier, in March, that I was deep in the Brazilian Amazon on a river tour after a recording session in Sao Paulo.

From the air, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge looks exactly like the Brazilian Amazon, with its winding rivers and lagoons, and vivid green forests. But if the world is unable to stop Brazil from destroying the Amazon Rainforest, how will the rest of us stand up to prevent the destruction of our own North American wildernesses from fossil fuel exploration? This is a decision that will affect every generation of human beings from here on out, so we must weigh this heavily – and we must act decisively.

It was in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge where I started writing this essay, in the chilly, quiet nights of last summer as I sat in my tent on the soft tundra Earth. I asked myself, why would we, as conscious human beings, let a handful of oil and gas corporations destroy the last pristine corners of our planet? It is estimated (by the oil experts themselves) that there is only about one year’s worth of America’s petroleum needs in this part of the world. Why would we destroy this incredible corner of the Earth for one year of oil? The answer is in greed and the whitewashing of the facts.

I say “whitewashing” because the oil lobbyists would have you believe that the Arctic Refuge is a snow and ice covered wasteland that is devoid of life, and therefore open for drilling and exploitation. But this is absolutely false and I can tell you, as an eyewitness to the place, it is exactly the opposite. True, for about 4-5 months in the dead of winter it is covered with snow. But so is Montana, Colorado and much of the Midwest and New England for that matter. The rest of the time, from about April until November, the Arctic Refuge is one of the greenest, most beautiful places you will ever seen on Earth. There is so much water, so many fish, birds, and an enormous boreal forest. There are caribou herds than number in the tens of thousands, ad it’s also one of the main habitats for grizzly and polar bears, wolves, and a massive bird migration system that is unrivaled on the planet.

The Arctic Refuge is where the vast majority of our planet’s migrating birds congregate before they make their enormous journeys around the planet. They come here to gorge on the insect populations that live in the rivers and lakes, because here the birds can breed, raise hatchlings, and prepare to make transoceanic flights. This includes flying nonstop across the Pacific Ocean to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Asia, as well as South America, and even all the way to the Antarctic, as the Arctic Tern does every year. It is, to make a human comparison, the bird kingdom equivalent of Heathrow Airport.

I came here with a few other adventurers in a 10-seat bush plane, where we were met by a fleet of 4-wheelers, mostly driven by Gwich’in women, who helped to gather our luggage and camping equipment. It’s ironic that 4-wheelers are the norm here, and not 4-legged horses, as they were just 50 years ago. Trucks cannot even get this far north except on a river barge, as there are no roads to Arctic Village and gas is approaching $10 a gallon. Thus, 4-wheelers are a much more efficient mode of transportation. But how is it that gas in this northernmost part of Alaska is so expensive, when the oil companies are extracting millions of dollars a day in crude oil right out of their back yard, yet doing little to help the very people they are taking it from?

I spent ten days and nights in Arctic Village, where I stayed on the land of Sarah James, probably the most well-known Gwich’in person alive today. This is because Sarah, who was born and raised in the Arctic Refuge, has almost singlehandedly raised the story of the Refuge to a global conversation. She learned how to survive as a child by learning the qualities of love and respect, both for the land and her people, and this is her greatest power, a quality she exudes. Visiting her in her modest cabin, I see pictures of her with world leaders, American presidents, and environmental awards from almost every agency that matters. She is the real thing, a literal force of nature, and she is ultimately a kind, generous, and loving person. She wins over everyone with her charm, but she also has the facts on her side.

On my first day in the village she gave me a copy of the excellent book, Arctic Voices, which is a series of essays written by notable scholars, travelers, and environmentalists on the Arctic situation. Every evening in my tent I read these essays, the light coming from the midnight sun, which only briefly dips below the horizon for about 3 hours every night, when the evening temperatures drop to freezing.

The ground is soft tundra, but it too is in danger because of the melting permafrost, and this is causing a myriad of problems in the Refuge. The next day I go for a walk with the renowned Gwich’in hunter and outdoorsman Charlie Swaney. Tall, handsome, and about 60 years of age, Mr. Swaney has been interviewed by almost every hunting and sporting magazine that exists—he’s a bit of a celebrity in that world. Today, he and his men have just brought in the last of 8 caribou that they’ve hunted to feed the gathering of Gwich’in people and environmentalists who have arrived in Arctic Village for the biennial meeting that is happening here over the next 4 days.

Charlie tells me that when he is out in the Refuge, he sees a number of alarming problems related to global warming. The layers of permafrost, which date back to the last Ice Age, are melting under the topsoil of the tundra. This is causing the tree roots to become loosened, which then makes the trees lean in all manner of directions. This “drunken forest” as they call it, is a disturbing sight to see because you can tell that something is very wrong with the landscape. He hands me his binoculars and I see an entire forest with formerly healthy trees leaning and tipping over in very unnatural ways. It’s a terrible sight to see.

He also describes huge upheavals in the soil, where giant mounds are emerging, river banks are crumbling, and this in turn is making the rivers and streams become wider, but also shallower. This is a real danger for the spawning salmon and other fish that swim in the innumerable waterways because now there is less depth to the water. He remarks about it being over 80 degrees in Barrow Alaska a few days earlier, on the coast of the Arctic Ocean. I am stunned, but I look it up on the Internet and indeed it was 80 degrees.

Charlie shows me some fast growing under brush, particularly the scrub willow. It used to be short and close to the ground, but because of the warming temperatures, it is now growing taller. This is disrupting the natural migration routes of the Caribou, the one animal Charlie has studied, hunted, and revered his entire life. The Caribou prefer open, clear tundra where they can direct the herd, but they are confused by the growing underbrush, which blocks their vision, as well as the bizarrely tipping trees, and the encroachment of the oil refineries in Prudhoe Bay.

All of the things Charlie described to me, I would see in larger perspective from his hunting camp high up in the Brooks Range. I see more of the tipping forests, the upheaval of giant mounds of soil in the melting tundra, and the rapid growth of the scrub willow. The Refuge is still extraordinarily beautiful, but something is very wrong - you can see it, and you can feel it.

There are only about 200 people who live in Arctic Village on a permanent basis, and there are perhaps another 200 people here for the biennial meeting, most of whom are also indigenous. The Gwich’in are an Athabascan people who are closely related to the Navajo in the American Southwest, but they are more environmentally aligned with the Inupiat people who live along the Arctic coastline. The Gwich’in are Caribou and Moose hunters, whereas the Inupiat are whale and seal hunters, one group plying the land and the other the sea. It is a harmonious and respectful relationship that views both the land and the sea as the sacred source of their livelihoods. Unfortunately, the abundant sea life is also at risk.

Elders and environmental experts from all over Alaska and the Canadian Yukon have come here to share their opinions and experiences on the changes in the environment their ancestors have inhabited for over 20,000 years. This awareness and activism came to a head just 30 years ago, in 1988, when the first Gwich’in leaders met to discuss the impact of the oil companies in the Refuge. It was one year later, in 1989, when the oil tanker Exxon Valdez ran into an Alaskan reef, spilling 38 million gallons of crude oil into Prince William Sound. That spill destroyed most of the sea life and the livelihoods of all the people who lived around that magnificent corner of Earth. It was a warning of what was still to come—in the Nigerian Delta, the Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and other places around the world where oil spills and full-blown disasters have contaminated and destroyed entire ecosystems.

Every afternoon there are talks and teachings by elders, and the young people speak too. It is inspiring to hear the next generation talking about preserving their Gwich’in language, their traditions, and the hunting practices that are linked to honoring and protecting the Earth. Ask any American hunter and he’ll say the same thing—hunting wild animals also means protecting the land, waters, and habitats in which those animals reside, because everything is connected and inseparable. This difference here is the American hunter who takes only what he needs, as opposed to the large corporation that takes everything they can get their hands on. This is the difference between the ecological hunter, and the extractive, destructive greed of the modern oil company.

On the third afternoon of the conference, two very powerful women speak, one of whom is a woman from the Sarayaku people in the Ecuadorian Amazon. She speaks about how her tribe successfully fought off the illegal invasion of a foreign oil company on their indigenous lands. The women went first in the attack, their men following behind. The women disarmed the guards, took all the men’s clothing, and marched them out of their territory without a shot being fired. The Ecuadorian government was forced to admit their own corruption and collusion with the oil company, but these are the kinds of shady, illegal deals that happen all the time, where politicians are bought and sold like potatoes in a market.

Another indigenous woman from the Cordillera people of the Philippine highlands speaks about a mining company that is destroying her people’s land, who pay no royalties or reparations for the minerals they extract or the damage they cause, and who act with impunity as they destroy and pollute her people’s land. Again, it’s the same pattern we hear about in developing countries all the time.

All of this legitimate frustration and anger is muted slightly in the evenings when the music starts up and the people begin to dance. At night in the large communal building, local musicians tune up their guitars and fiddles, people clear away the plastic picnic tables that have served as conference tables, and the floor is opened up. The music starts and it’s roughly the equivalent of what I would call a Texas two-step. The warm up songs consist of Rolling Stones covers, and because the word has gotten around that I am a “famous drummer,” I have been invited to sit in during the opening set. Unfortunately, no one dances to our rock & roll, but they leap out of their seats to dance ferocious jigs as soon as the fiddle music begins. It’s a total Arctic hoedown.

The conference is now winding down and the village has begun to clear out. My flight leaves in a couple days and I want to get out on the land a bit more. I meet another gentleman, the Italian alpine skier Ario Sciolaria who, back in the winter of 2005-2006, skied the length of Alaska, from Valdez Sound all the way to the Inuit village of Kaktovic, about 4,000 kilometers north. He did this completely by himself, pulling a sled of camping supplies behind him, and he often had to snowshoe when he couldn’t ski. It was a slow journey and it took him about 5 months to complete it, but Mr. Sciolaria did all of this to raise awareness about the Arctic Refuge. His book and documentary film are forthcoming and I’m sure it will be magnificent.

In the few hours that I spoke with Ario as we walked around the land, he spoke with eyes of wonder about the magical quality of the Refuge, where he encountered a pack of wolves who followed him with curiosity, and as Ario believes, protected him from a stalking grizzly bear. When he finally reached the north slope of the Refuge, he encountered the enormous caribou herds that make that North Slope its primary calving ground. It is a sacred place, full of life, death, and rebirth, but it is also where the oil companies want to drill, which will almost certainly scatter the herds, destroy the landscape, and permanently disrupt the balance of life that has existed here for tens of thousands of years.

Is this what 240 years of American sovereignty has brought us to? We the people, fighting off corporations who want to simply enrich themselves at the expense of our air, water, and land? So be it then.