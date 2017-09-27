Amazon's New Fire TV Offers 4k HDR at 60fps

Just in case you were still fawning over the newly announced Apple TV, Amazon has figured out how to stuff similar functionality into a small dongle for just $69! The new Fire TV is very similar to Google’s Chromcast Ultra although Google’s limited support for content and independent apps gives Amazon a clear advantage.

With a 1.5 Ghz quad core processor, wifi, and a built in cable for plugging directly in the TV, the Fire TV boasts 4K HDR at 60fps with Dolby Atmos sound. The included remote control also adds voice functionality as well as physical controls. If past experience is any indication, the new Fire TV should be a great add-on for your TV boasting a ton of apps, voice search, and a slim design for hiding behind wall mounted TV.