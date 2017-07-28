Amber Rose said people from her Philly neighborhood weren't "traditionally attractive" and contradicts herself

It may be a while before Amber Rose can come back to Philly.

Model/mogul Rose told Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast that the girls in the South Philly neighborhood she grew up in weren’t “traditionally attractive.” Philly wasn’t feeling it. At all.

Amber Rose said philly girls are not traditionally pretty like her wowwww 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Rzf5NLyNLu — Veteran Freshman (@yusufyuie) July 27, 2017

amber rose saying a lot of philly chicks aren't attractive... idk who she's been bumping into, but i know TONS of pretty girls from the 215 — dr. h (@linnychoos) July 27, 2017

Amber Rose must of forgot it's really Philly vs Everybody lil bald head ass — Dajourn (@DajournBella) July 27, 2017

Rose, who later apologized for her comments via an Instagram live story, has mentioned growing up in a black neighborhood and attending all-black schools, so I instantly knew what “traditionally attractive” meant and who she was talking about: it was a call-out to black people.

But it wasn’t even the first comment that stopped me. It was her follow-up: “…For me, being blessed with beauty, as beautiful women know, is a blessing and a curse.”

Pause.

Rose was “blessed” with features that align themselves with the Eurocentric ideals of beauty: She has light skin and is white-passing.

Period.

This doesn’t make her less beautiful but distorts her comments. What Rose could have said was, “My light skin and white-passing features have allotted me certain pretty privileges.”

But Rose knows about this. Rose was featured in Oprah Winfrey’s 2015 documentary Light Girls, talking about the pain that came with her family’s desire to pass as white.

In July, when rapper Kodak Black said it wasn’t his “forte to deal with a dark skin woman,” Rose spoke out about her light skin privilege.

“…I would look at all of the beautiful dark skinned girls in my class and wish that I could wear bright color shirts like they did but it never quite looked as good on my complexion… but the Brown skinned girls would pick on me, pull my hair and want to fight me for no reason?” Rose took to Instagram and wrote. “Why tho?! I loved them! I wanted to be them! Little did I know at such a young age society was teaching them to hate me. Society was telling these girls that they weren’t as beautiful as me because of their complexion.”

These girls went from “beautiful dark skinned girls” to not being “traditionally attractive” in a matter of weeks.

I can’t say that Rose believes dark-skinned women are unattractive, she may have been trying to articulate that their beauty doesn’t align with society’s colorist, homogeneous and racist standards of what is deemed beautiful. But she didn’t provide that context.