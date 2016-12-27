Amber Tamblyn Is Working On A Novel About Rape Culture

Amber Tamblyn ― of “Joan of Arcadia” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” fame ― is taking a stand against rape culture.

Earlier this year, she shared her story of being assaulted by an ex while she was at a concert ― a statement aimed to highlight just how damaging Donald Trump’s “grab them by the pussy” comment was.

“That part of my body, which the current Presidential Nominee of the United States Donald Trump recently described as something he’d like to grab a woman by, was bruised from my ex-boyfriend’s violence for at least the next week,” she shared.

Now, Harper Perennial has announced that she will be publishing a book about a serial rapist in 2018. The publisher tweeted that the novel will break ground “on how we contemplate rape culture.” It will come out alongside a new poetry and prose collection.

Harper Perennial also issued Tamblyn’s debut book Dark Sparkler, poems all dedicated to actresses who died young, many of them feeling lost amid their performative lives. Tamblyn has already demonstrated a skill at creatively shedding light on disenfranchised women; for those who already love her writing, and those who don’t know they love it yet, 2018 can’t come soon enough.