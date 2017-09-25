AmbitiousX launched the "AmbitiousX IDEAS" Challenge For Non-Profit Entrepreneurs At The 2017 LudaFam Day

he Ludacris Foundation and AmbitiousX teamed up to produce LUDAFAMDAY, a community initiative where music meets social impact. This day of fun had a theme of unity, health and wellness and was infused with an exceptional opportunity.

The event featured live performances and celebrity appearances by Ludacris, Mack Wilds, KeKe Palmer, Lecrae, Trinidad James and more. Attendees also enjoyed a mouth-watering food truck park, fun carnival games and vendors. AmbitiousX launched the "AmbitiousX IDEAS" challenge at the event where leaders can submit ambitious ideas benefiting the community for a chance to win up to $50,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to redesign public schools, revitalize blighted neighborhoods, advance economic opportunity and build the next generation of leaders with a hyper focus on the South Atlanta area.

"As a native of southeast Atlanta, I'm excited for our organization to work with the Walton Family Foundation to support and collaborate with community groups leading small to large scale impact in Atlanta." - C. Wesley Daniel, Executive Director, AmbitiousX.

Submissions close November 1, 2017 and winners will be notified January 2018 at the 2018 Educate GA Summit and #ambitiousX18 - Social Impact Festival.

Rep. Valencia Stovall and Wesley Daniel (Ambitious X)