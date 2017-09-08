AMERICA AT ITS WORST BECOMES GREAT AGAIN

They say that God is in the details and before Hurricane Irma, which sounds like a professional wrestler who plays canasta on the side, hits landfall, some religious fanatics are already telling us what God, who to them is the ultimate P.T Barnum showman who brings us the three ring circus that we call life, is really up to.

According to his holiness Reverend Kirk Cameron (aka “Growing Pain’s Mike Seaver) who preached from high atop the mount, inside an airport terminal via a psycho-wobbly selfie, Irma is God’s way of forcing us to repent, as opposed to repaint.

That fabulous Bakker boy, Jim, is already out there shilling survival packages, while Joel Osteen, no doubt, has already locked up all his doors of his church with large Crucifixes like the wedding escaping Benjamin Braddock of “The Graduate.”

Other preachers have blamed the storm on the gay community which is strange, given how well many of them are secretly proficient in their which-way-the winds blow jobs.

When Trump, in his continuing effort to promote his brand, went down to survey the Harvey Wallbanger damage, he plumb forgot to have any actual empathetic contact with any actual human being, while his wife, Bo Derek, pranced around in the background like a clueless pony. So back he had to go for the right photo op grab, handing out hot dogs like they were his business cards, while once again, his wife, Disaster Fashion Barbie, squirted mustard like she was autographing the buns.

People often say to me, hey Dave, why don’t you leave politics out of these disasters?

And I say, fine. I’ll be happy to do that as soon as all the politicians and preachers leave their politics out of it.

As cynical as I may sound, it is really is me taking my justifiable anger and funneling it through my humor system.

In truth, when it comes to these storms, I have a far more human and dare I say, grounded, point of view.

Way back in the once upon a time time of my life, I remember sitting glued to the family’s Grundig radio that sat amongst the award winning dead plants in our kitchen window, listening, rapt, to the slowly parsed out news of the Kennedy-Khrushchev nuclear chess game that was being played out.

Beyond the outsized fear that we all felt (by then the threat of communism had filed us with the kind of wild-eyed panic that you saw in any number of science fiction films like The Invasion of the Body Snatchers) there was something else afoot.

Every single person in the United States was connected.

All our rapidly beating hearts and abbreviated breaths were one. And just like during World War Two when daddy was FDR, we had our own, personal Lancelot of our own, personal, Camelot, JFK, to take on the White Walkers of the 50’s.

To people of today FDR is just a New York drive and JFK is a New York airport but for those of us who sweat crawled through those perilous times of profound fear and duress, those initials were the letter equivalent of G-O-D.

The right leader made all the difference in the civilized world, as opposed to the pop up, guest shot appearance of Captain Underpants and his pull toy wife, Squinty.

But what really galls me is the way television and the print media present these storms like they were the next Michael Bay rock em’ sock em’ disaster movie.

Everyone seems to want a piece of the action from religious leaders to politicians to the news outlets.

But the big news to me personally, is in the humanity of these events.

First and foremost are all the selfless responders who dive in head first to save a cat or a human being with the same kind of Navy Seal-ed with a kiss zeal.

That is just stunning and moving.

When something this big happens, this is when America becomes the real America, just like it did during the Cuban crisis, and 9-11, and all the assassinations that we’ve had to stagger through and all the wars, and terrorism explosions and mass shootings and earthquakes, tornadoes and NASA related deaths.

When events like those suddenly take hold and try to choke the air out of our collective windpipes with their vice gripped hands, we all stand tall and take the blinding and disfiguring flurry of pummeling punches until it is finally over.

Because in truth, storms are just outsized versions of what most of us deal with every single day.

A natural even takes just a few days.

An earthquake’s wrath can take a mere 30 seconds.

But brutally contentious divorce, cancer, sudden loss, career derailments, depression take years, sometimes an entire lifetime to get over. Peace time is rare in our every day, war torn lives whose fervent anthem is the silent desperation that often falls on deaf ears.

I think most of our battles are fought on the fields of visibility. We fight to be seen. To be appreciated. To be understood. To protect the integrity of our legacy so that any contributions that we have made along the way will be embraced and most importantly, remembered.

To be human is to be a volunteer soldier and job one is to defend the holy land of our soul. We cope. We heal. We fight to stay sane and most importantly compassionate. Decent.

In some ways, taking on these exterior, satanic, swirling dervishes called Irma and Harvey and the waiting in the wings Jose, is cake compared to what we all have to deal with day in, day out.

But what moves me most during these times of communal duress, is the profound connection that I feel to everyone on the planet.

We become a singular, shared gravitational force that realigns the DNA of our known universe until we finally, collectively eclipse the self-centered lives that we have been living. Most of my life over the last ten years, has been spent staring at my electronic devices (which all being with the letter “i”—as in “me”) with the kind of passion that I once reserved for my newborn children.

It takes a monster storm for me to look up from my phone---for a good five seconds.

As the storm stories unfold I find myself slowly extricating myself from the fake tit connectivity of the internet and I lose all sense of time as I stare for hours, no, peer for hours into the soul of my TV like it’s the hearth of my home, searching for tiny embers of truth and meaning as I’m mesmerized by the endless loops of images and non-stop news language that, after a while, begins to sound like the universal chant of Om.

The world, when it is slapped hard in the face, by the equivalent of Jimmy Cagney in any number of 30s gangster movies, does not cower but instead shrinks to the size of a well fortified village in a matter of seconds and just like that all social barriers disappear.

It’s like intolerance takes a brief vacation and for one, brief shining moment, we actually live the life that we jingle sing about during the Christmas holidays and we effortlessly and without thought become a civilization of doing your part for the war effort activists.

We contribute. We pray. We take action. We selflessly care about and aid the unfortunate and go to sleep feeling that we have actually made a difference in the world.

America at it’s worst is finally great again.

And then the next morning, we wake up to find that the clouds have parted, the skies are clear and that means we can all return to our day job in our bunkers and see just how much pain we can inflict to ourselves or to others.