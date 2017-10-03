America Can Stop Gun Violence

America is not the stupid country. Despite what the rest of the world might be thinking about us, what makes America great is the unmatched resourcefulness our fellow Americans have demonstrated overcoming challenge after challenge. A fellow named Eisenhower, who grew up in very modest circumstances in the middle of our country, figured out how to marshal America’s tremendous creativity and resources of what is now referred to as our greatest generation, epitomized by the D-Day invasion of occupied Europe. That became known as Operation Overlord. Dwight D. Eisenhower became America’s 34th President.

Freedom and Liberty, core American values collided in Las Vegas Sunday night, the city that epitomizes those values drawing millions and millions of Americans and visitors to America, each and every year. Many of those visitors are drawn to Las Vegas to exercise one of those freedoms, the right to wager personal resources, we call gambling.

But Americans do not expect that a visit to Las Vegas involves gambling their very lives. Yet on Sunday night more than 50 concertgoers lost their lives in Fabulous Las Vegas. 600 of our fellow Americans were victims of one madman armed with an arsenal of deadly weapons, for reasons no one will ever know.

Protection of public safety is the highest priority and responsibility of government at every level. We must demand our government put every resource available, consider every possible option, to stop the horrible scourge of gun violence. We have the right to attend a country music concert, a movie, drive down the highway, and send our kids to school including college, with the confidence that they won’t be targets of some guy with a grievance and easy access to weapons of mass murder. That is also freedom and liberty.