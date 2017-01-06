America Ferrera To Chair Committee For Women's March On Washington

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

The march is planned for Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, and organizers hope to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”

Ferrera will work with fellow organizers for the event on unspecified activities.

Ferrera’s inclusion falls in line with the program’s catalogue of “nationally recognized advocates, artists, entertainers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders,” which currently includes the likes of Gloria Steinem and Harry Belafonte.

A spokesperson for Ferrera told BuzzFeed that the decision to join the march was the actress’ own and that she arranged it all on her own.

The Latina actress hasn’t been quiet about her political stance or her desire for fellow Latinos to get out to the polls. She has spoken out against Trump on a few occasions ― most notably in a 2015 open letter to the President-elect.

If you want to get involved in the Women’s March on Washington, you can learn more about it here.