America First!  Remember that Inauguration Day Speech?

When did a major foreign power trying to undermine our democracy become a left and right issue? The argument is if Trump had any collusion with Russia, not that if Russia was all up in our business. All of the intelligence agencies have said that evidence is rampant that Russia has been interfering, trying to manipulate our system, and infiltrating social media with targeted fake articles. Instead of Trump laying out the evidence in front of Putin's face, he told the media that I asked him twice if he interfered, and he said no, so all is good . Trump told Putin when they met at the G20 Summit the other day that it was an honor to meet him, the same man that threatened us not to bomb Syria again after the chemical attack. Russia is working hand-in-hand with Syria and Iran to keep the Middle East in chaos. Where is American Honor? Trump doesn't kiss the ass of any other leader. Then why does he defend the actions of Vladimir Putin and Russia? When Don Jr, Jared Kushner, and the campaign manager all met with the Russian, does anyone who is reading this believe that Donald Trump, who is a micromanager and was hard up for anything against Hillary, did not know about the meaning and just found out about it a couple days ago like he said? Does anyone here believe that he did not lie about that? Does anyone here think that any one of those three guys did not call Trump with excitement after even Jr replied in the email "I love it"? If you can really tell me that you don't think Donald Trump knew anything about it, then I'm totally speechless regarding your blindness. And if every comeback is “well Obama and Clinton were worse” to justify his lies, you are idolizing a man above your patriotism for this country. I will have respect for you if you just say "I think Trump being president is what we need right now, but he definitely lied to the people that put him in office." Go to YouTube and watch a couple of his campaign rallies. You only need to watch a couple because they are all repeats of the same exact message. Here is his entire campaign platform that you cheered for daily and where we stand now. These were the 6 main issues and was his core of the campaign. 1) Build a Wall and make Mexico pay for it: Ask any Republican Congressman and they will say there is not a chance of that happening. Every few days Trump will get asked about it and we'll come up with something new like it's going to be a solar wall, or it may be a virtual wall with lasers and drones. 2) Lock Hillary up! He soaked up all of your chants at every rally and promised he was going to do it. On the day of the inauguration at the lunch, he stood up in front of Bill and Hillary and told everyone how much he respected the clintons and he told the media that there was too much to do to worry about Hillary. He knew how to play you for your votes, so he continued his lie throughout the campaign. 3) A trillion-dollar infrastructure bill as a priority to bring a real number of jobs to the working class: Republicans say that is not going to happen because there is no money for it. The reason there is no money for it because Trump's first priority was to do a tax reform bill that gives a trillion dollars of tax cuts to the extreme wealthy, and another 300 billion dollar tax cut to the wealthy disguised as a so-called healthcare bill. 4) A beautiful new healthcare bill: We watched every campaign rally as he promised amazingly low premiums and deductibles without removing all of the services you will need. Pre-existing conditions will never be discriminated against. Medicaid will never be cut for the poor and disabled. Trump is now praising the new healthcare bill that he doesn't understand and probably has never read, even though it does nothing to regulate premiums and deductible prices. It actually allows insurance companies to charge the disabled and elderly up to five times more. It cuts the requirement for the plan to include emergency visits, doctor visits, ambulance, and Hospital stay, which is pretty much everything. It allows insurance companies to refuse people with pre-existing conditions. The health-care bill along with the tax reform bill cuts a total of $1.4 trillion from Medicaid from the poor and disabled that will not be able to get stuff like crucial medical equipment and wheelchairs. 5) China China China! This was his entire rant during the campaign to represent his strength in foreign policy. Every day during the campaign rally, he loudly proclaimed that our jobs are coming back from China and that on day one and he is going to make them even the trade deficit then stop them from expanding their territory by building man-made islands in the ocean. After his very first visit with the Chinese leader, he told the media that President Xi explained how complex the situation was and that he is a really good person. He said they shared a beautiful chocolate cake and that Trump decided that as long as they help us with North Korea then we shouldn't press them on trade and other issues. And it just so happens the next day, 3 of Ivanka Trump's Chinese trademarks are approved. You watched him during the campaign bad mouth companies who were doing business in China and not bringing it back to America, while still manufacturing his ties and Ivanka Trump's clothing line in China. 6) Drain the Swamp! This became the big catch phrase toward the end of the campaign that his supporters fell for hook line & sinker. The crowd went crazy when he talked about stopping the influence of big business and lobbyists in the government. He said that big banks and big business will no longer be able to infiltrate our democracy. Trump spent much of the campaign slamming wealthy elites, damning what he called the “corrupt machine” of entrenched political leaders and donors. He made much of Democrat Hillary's relationship with Wall Street, saying Washington power brokers and global special interests have damaged the American working class. Then upon his election, he fills his cabinet with billionaires, big bank executives, and top big business and oil tycoon campaign donors. He spent the first couple of months of his presidency signing executive orders to help all of his wealthy friends that he put on the cabinet. Rolling back regulations so that they can pocket more money. Rolling back wall street regulations so that they can create even bigger financial bubbles. After slamming the previous administration for signing executive orders instead of introducing legislation, he signed more executive orders in his first 100 days than any president since wartime. Donald Trump is a habitual liar and hypocrite. It's scary how much he doesn't understand how the government works and embarrassing when he throws his temper tantrums on Twitter. He's a narcissistic, man-child who is obsessed with his personal wins and how the media portrays him. He does not know what it means to be presidential, and he is constantly putting down half the country instead of unifying the people. Ironically, he had the opportunity to come in and break the government establishment and force both sides to work together for the greater good of this country. However, he chose to pick a side and go to battle with the other side like it was a game where all it meant was for him to call himself a winner. In the future, when he thinks about his legacy as president and how he will look in the history books, he will realize where he could have been a great president. So for all of you Trump supporters, I will truly respect you if you say, " I feel that Donald Trump is what we need right now to shake up the government and empower future voters, but he definitely has a pattern of lies and hypocrisy. I also feel that he should be more presidential and stay off Twitter like a teenager whining about what the media says about him. And I wish he would stay strong regarding our Russian and China adversaries instead of changing his attitude and promises after a cup of coffee and chocolate cake, because protecting America and our democracy comes first." If you are one of those that think this entire post was fake news and none of it is true, then you have turned the office of president into an idol that you worship. You have drank the Kool-Aid and there's nothing else I can say. Go sit in front of Fox News and enjoy your little comfortable world. Because the rest of us love this country before any single man, and being on the brink of War and an economic crash is much bigger than all of this idiocracy and petty division among the people. Please God, bring the people together and save this great nation before it implodes.