President Trump’s “America First” rallying cry assumes that we have a lop-sided advantage in interactions with the rest of the global community. In Trump’s universe, we can blithely tell other nations “to take a hike” if they won’t do things exactly our way.

Forgotten is the environmental interdependency that the modern world’s industrialization has imposed on all nations. Air and water pollution do not recognize sovereign borders, making international cooperation essential to keep the scourges in check.

But it is not just pollution that dictates against the United States spurning the outside world with impunity. We are dependent on some strategic raw materials that can only be obtained from abroad. Hence, we are at least partially beholden to some foreign sovereign suppliers, not a stellar arrangement for bold unilateralism in the global marketplace.

Indeed, 40 percent of American manufacturers’ infrastructure is dependent on imports found nowhere else in sizable quantities but on foreign shores. These imports include cobalt, titanium and chromium, all critical for our military as well as energy industry. Foremost among these mineral imports is rare earth, a commodity with which China is generously (and almost exclusively) endowed. Rare Earth is crucial for our manufacture of wind turbines, electric cars, computers and cell phones.

Other countries that provide us with raw materials we would have difficulty producing en masse include South Africa, Zaire, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Gambia as well as Mexico and Canada. Thus, we are not necessarily holding the upper hand in trade negotiations with these nations.

Moreover, our armed services have been dependent on strategic items such as rocket fuel imports and high tech magnets shipped from all places—China!

And it is not just minerals and certain fuels that we rely on from overseas. We are recipients of imported food and goods from all over the world. If you are a chocolate lover, note that we are technically at the mercy of several countries located close to the equator where the cocoa beans grow only in a narrow band. With our national buying power, it is highly unlikely that producing nations would ever withhold their exports for any reason, but still bear in mind that we ultimately don’t call the shots on candy bars.

Yes, we are self-sufficient, but only in the narrowest sense. We could provide a crust of bread for every American if we had to, but rich as our resource base is, especially in agriculture, it cannot alone meet all the diverse exigencies of modern life.