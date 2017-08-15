America, its time for a U-Turn

America, It’s time for a U-Turn

It’s time to turn around. To go back on a path of civil debate. As a nation, we are in some scary times. We are in such a pivotal moment in time. When future generations look back on this era, what will they think? What will they see? As of now, what they will see is disunity, dishonesty, and in all respects, just an overall disaster.

We all have our own respective opinions on the current times that we live in. As a high school student, I see things differently. Some align themselves as Democrats and other Republicans. More and more people are becoming closed minded, and our politics and policy decisions are becoming hyper-partisan. Even some of what used to be the most bipartisan issues are becoming too political to discuss; and this worries me. This worries me because as a 16 year old, the decisions that are being made now will directly affect my future.

As a young student, I am worried. I am worried that we are drifting too far from the core values of our nation. The values of cooperation, integrity, and acceptance for all, except those that refuse to accept others. The values of innovation and optimism that serve as the foundation of the American dream. Such values are the same ones that my parents, and so many of our parents sought when the emigrated to this nation. Those same values that have been key to a well functioning democracy that represents the concerns of all.

Most importantly, I worry that we are drifting too far. To an area that will not be returnable, thus inflicting irreparable damage to those core values of America, and to the status of the United States as the leader of the free world.

My fellow high schoolers can have a more civilized discussion than some of our top lawmakers. As americans, we need to start opening our hearts and minds to new ideas and perspectives. We need to start opening our doors, literally and figuratively, to our neighbors and their different views. Put down your phone, and engage in a meaningful discussion.

Additionally, I worry that the practice of only regarding our own opinions as the truth is the root cause of the dangerous attacks on the free press. Such attacks hurt the organizations that are responsible for providing information to the american people, one of, if not the most important role in a functioning democracy. Also, by attacking those same media organizations, we are attacking the foundational principles of free speech, and the right of the American people to know the truth, whatever it may be.