Amid the hypes of the scandals involving Russian interference into U.S election and dossiers containing compromising information on now-President Donald Trump, little attention was given to a Libyan strongman’s ominous visit to a Russian aircraft carrier. A month after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, General Khalifa Haftar spoke via video link with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, displaying increasing ties between the de-facto leader of eastern Libya and Kremlin. This event comes in tandem with increasing Russian influence in the Middle East and North Africa. While the U.S is bracing for America-First style retrenchment, Putin seeks to become the rule-maker of the shifting world order. The Middle East may be his starting point.

Libya

As former President Obama admitted, failing to prepare for the aftermath of the 2011 uprising was a fatal mistake. After removing Colonel Muammar Qaddafi from power, the U.S and its NATO allies failed to reconstruct the country, rendering Libya a “failed state”. Regime change did not lead to democratization as the U.S, Britain and France contended it would. One of their many mistakes was to underestimate the divisions within the Libyan society, which is essentially an amalgam of various tribes who share little social, cultural or historical values—yet previously held together by the iron grip of Qaddafi. Their worst was having done little to address such problem. Libya descended into another civil war and insecurity unparalleled even in the low standard of the region. By the time the international community scuttled to salvage a deal establishing a national unity government, the Government of National Accord (GNA), the damage was done. Different factions struggle for power, and myriad of militias and tribesmen who temporarily joined forces to remove Qaddafi have turned their arms against each other. Rival government of House of Representatives based in Tobruk, supported by Field Marshal Haftar, refuses to recognize the GNA to this day.

Ironically, whilst urging all sides to come around in support of the GNA, the U.S and its western allies are working closely with Haftar’s forces, who have been battling Al Qaeda and ISIS elements that infiltrated the country during years of chaos. Yet, such assistance does not amount to an international recognition that they gave to the besieged GNA, which Haftar suspects is affiliated with extreme factions of Muslim Brotherhood. Egypt’s General el-Sisi, who staged a coup against President Morsi of Muslim Brotherhood, is supporting him to weaken the basis of his nemesis. UAE and Saudi Arabia are also overtly assisting Haftar for security reasons. But Washington remains ambivalent outside its diplomatic calls for national unity. In essence, the total ambiguity and incoherency of Washington’s post-Qaddafi Libya policy have left all sides frustrated and guessing, while anarchy continues to deteriorate.

Then comes in Russia. After returning from Russia, General Haftar surprised everyone by revealing that Moscow had promised arms and diplomatic effort to lift UN embargo on influx of weapons into Libya. Russia’s push to back Haftar as a legitimate player in Libya outweighs the covert, muted support given by the west, often veiled in the official support for the GNA that is supposed to represent “different spectrums” of the Libyan society. Perhaps most critically, Libya is not high on America’s priority list. Despite occasional air strikes on ISIS targets and Special Forces’ raids, Washington seems to be almost resigned in bringing the pieces together in Libya. Its agenda boils down to containing terrorism and preventing Libya from becoming a base for terrorists to plot attacks against the U.S and its allies—political rejuvenation is desirable, but unfeasible at this point.

POLITICO: http://www.politico.eu/article/russia-crescent-of-instability-spreads-west-libya-khalifa-haftar-migration-refugees-syria-putin/ General Haftar’s visit to Russia signifies Russia’s increased role as a regional power broker

Russia clearly sees opportunity in this power vacuum. By supporting Haftar, Putin expects to become a more relevant powerbroker in the region, someone who needs to be consulted for a meaningful dialogue to materialize, or for ambitious figures like Haftar, to have an upper hand in political settlements. For the West, even a joint counter-terrorism effort—something Russia has been leveraging at least since mid 2000s—in the country might have to go through Moscow, compromising the ongoing clandestine yet direct coordination between their special forces and Haftar’s army. For Putin, the goal may not even be to reach a desirable political outcome that allows Libya to be spearheaded by a pro-Russian leader, as is the case with Syria. The process is more important than the result. In explaining Russia’s increased role in Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy—another testament to Russia’s expanded influence—a former Israeli ambassador to Russia commented: “The idea is not to reach any specific results. They don’t need results. They need process itself.” Similar strategy applies to its policy in the Libyan quagmire. It would be an overstatement to go as far as to brand Haftar as Putin’s proxy; but the extent to which Putin is starting to engage in Libya signals the rise of a new conductor amid the absolute cacophony in the country. For better or worse for Libya, only time will tell. But it is clearly in the interest of Russia, which seeks to reassert its global authority.

Syria, Iran and Turkey

Russia’s biggest opportunity and challenge in the region comes in Syria, where it’s air forces has been bombarding rebel positions since October 2015. Like Libya, Russia’s rise in Syria was also boosted by Washington’s disastrous strategic mistakes, starting with the infamous “Red-line” that never was. President Obama clearly stated that if the Assad regime used chemical weapons, there would be serious repercussions, threatening the use of force. When Assad nonchalantly used chemical weapons against the people in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta in August 2013, the U.S and its allies fell short of intervention. They instead resorted to a face-saving deal that allows Assad to avoid military retaliation in return for relinquishing stockpiles of chemical weapons. In retrospect, even this agreement seems to have failed, as demonstrated by continued chemical attacks in rebel-held areas.

In the ensuing years, the world has witnessed the worst humanitarian crisis of the 21st century: the rise of ISIS, desperate exodus of millions of refugees, and indiscriminate bombings on civilian populations in cities such as Aleppo. In a strategic viewpoint, the U.S missed the relative “golden time” to intervene, allowing the Iranians and the Russians to intervene and pile on their resources in the country. Now, the stakes are too high for Washington to even seriously consider militarily punishing Assad regime; such stance might trigger confrontations with Moscow, whose air force works closely with Assad’s ground troops and advisors are embedded within pro-government militias. The nuclear deal with Iran, despite its remarkable successes, also rendered it harder for the U.S to push on Iran, as any strikes on Hezbollah or Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets can risk the survival of the agreement- although President Trump seems to be willing to rip it off anyway.

US News: https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2017-07-20/trumps-decision-on-cia-weapons-shipments-dooms-syrian-rebels President Trump decided to halt CIA program aiding Syrian rebels

As an alternative, the U.S is supporting rebels through provision of military equipment and training, but such assistance is insufficient to turn the tide of war, or even create and strengthen bargaining chips for political settlements. Such relatively passive involvement in Syria outside the anti-ISIS campaign has reduced America’s foothold in the country. Especially with the termination of covert CIA assistance to the rebels, the leverage the U.S holds in the country diminishes day by day (It was purported however that a similar program run by the Pentagon are intact). Ceasefire deals with Russia have repeatedly failed, further limiting U.S credibility and influence. It is worth noting that the breakdown of the agreements can be attributed to both sides of the war. Increasingly, it wasn’t just the Assad regime that violated agreements as usual. The rebels also ignored the deals struck by its sponsors—they simply do not trust Washington, Amman or even Riyadh to work in favor of their political goal of removing Assad. The vicious cycle of reduced influence over its allies on the ground and limited diplomatic result is increasingly restricting America’s clout in the country. In essence, the U.S has clearly lost control of the direction of the political and military front in Syria.

Russia, on the other hand, is dexterously exploiting its influence in Syria to solidify its power base in the region beyond the country. In addition to rescuing its decades-long ally in Damascus, the Kremlin successfully altered the geopolitics of the region. As John Hannah of Foreign Policy observed in September 2016, Russia’s air base in Latakia is “almost certainly here to stay” even after the war. The S-400 surface-to-air missiles placed in Syria last year not only deter American bombing of Assad’s forces, but also entail overreaching consequences for the entire region; it can strike targets in a “wide arc that takes in southern Turkey, Cyprus, most of Israel, and northern Jordan.” Such implementations deny the U.S of its domination not only in the skies of Syria but also east Mediterranean, where its allies expect it to exercise unrivalled control. U.S defense officials also acknowledge that Syria is an apt “testing ground” for Moscow to test its modern weapons system, encompassing “mobile operations, special operations Spetsnaz forces, and electronic warfare.” Such flexing of Russia’s military muscle spells problem for the U.S, which is also wary of increasing Russian aggression in Eastern Europe and the Baltic States. Granted, the possibility of an outright military clash between NATO allies and Russia remain markedly low. However, the matter is not so much of the positioning of military installations itself as of restrictions on the decision-making and strategies for the U.S and its allies. It should be noted that such political and military build-ups function not only as a defensive deterrence, but also as a dangerous ticket for Moscow’s latitude in its expansionist foreign policy.

To add on, Russia has used the war in Syria to expand its influence in Iran, even using an air base in the strictly anti-western Islamic republic to strike rebel forces. Although Iran temporarily shut down the base after Russian officials insensitively publicized its presence, Defense Minister Deghan made it clear that “Iran will give the Russians permission to use Nojeh Air Base whenever necessary.” If Ayatollah Khamenei decides to accept increased Russian influence in his country in return for military support and deterrence against American or Israeli action, possibility of which has increased significantly with the ascendancy of Donald Trump, confronting Iran will be even more complicated. The prospect of limited airstrike on Iran for breaching the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or inciting its proxies to attack Israel or American military bases in the region has long been a strong deterrence. It is also the expected threshold of America’s coercive diplomacy; Iran came to the table to negotiate its nuclear program in the first place at least partly because of the possibility of an airstrike on its nuclear facilities. Once Kremlin mounts its resources and manpower in using Iran as a base for further expansion of influence, such leverage is significantly weakened, as a conflict with Iran may risk triggering even more dangerous clash with Moscow. It is too early to judge the prospect of Russia’s influence in Iran following the war in Syria, but in the increasingly dangerous and unpredictable political trend from Washington and Europe to Tel Aviv and Moscow, Teheran may be prepared to have an insurance on its sleeves.

If Russia’s military intervention and expansion in Syria entails short-term political advantage, its leading role in negotiation table promises enduring implications for its powerhouse status. In recent months, Russia has been taking the lead role in negotiations over Syria, pushing aside the U.S from its usual role as a powerbroker. It was even alleged that Moscow is approaching certain rebel groups that were disillusioned by diminishing American and Saudi support. Whilst most rebel groups maintain their position that there can be no settlement without Assad’s ouster, some seem to be less intransigent; they want a way out of the infinite stalemate (which is turning even more unfavorable with the fall of Aleppo). Russian intelligence agents and diplomats are exploiting such schism, as well as general disagreements among the ragtag rebel groups, to bring out favorable bargaining position in negotiations. Furthermore, Moscow have been remarkably efficient in translating battlefield gains into leverages, for example using its victory in Aleppo to solidify its position that Assad will stay in power at least during the transition period.

Even more significantly, Russia’s détente with Turkey is a groundbreaking diplomatic coup for the region. In December 2016, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow to discuss ceasefire and political transition in Syria. This collaboration was unimaginable just a year before, when Russia and Turkey’s mutual animosity was at is height. That year in November, Turkish air force shot down a Russian warplane that had violated Turkish airspace for 17 seconds. Russia retaliated with a series of economic sanctions, forcing Erdogan, the Turkish president, to offer an apology. The war in Syria, where Moscow and Ankara have each backed the Assad regime and the rebels since 2011, added fuel to the intense rivalry. But the lackluster support the U.S showed during the warplane crisis, and the suspicion that the U.S was somehow behind the coup attempt in July 2016, rapidly improved Moscow and Ankara’s relationship. Washington’s criticisms of Erdogan’s authoritarian rule and human rights abuses, coupled with its refusal to hand over Fethullah Gulen (whom Turkish authorities claim orchestrated the coup attempt), further strained the NATO allies’ relationship. Perhaps most importantly, American support of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in its fight against ISIS has long been a subject of intense discord; Turkey is preventing its own Kurdish population from establishing a Kurdish state at the cost of decades-long war, and believes that Kurdish successes in northern Syria would embolden the movement. As Henri J. Barkey noted, “(the improved relationship between Russia and Turkey) lies more in Erdogan’s pique at the United States than anything Putin may have done.” Russian aircrafts even carried out joint operations with their Turkish counterparts on ISIS targets, assisting Turkey’s much-invested Operation Euphrates Shield.

In that respect, it should have been a humiliation for the U.S to be “invited’ to the Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan in early January. Earlier, the Moscow Declaration by Russia, Turkey and Iran proposed a ceasefire, with the three powers assuming “spheres of influence” in Syria. The Astana talk reflects both renewed Russo-Turkey relationship and Russia’s emergence as a primary powerbroker. Russia has become the focal point of peace process in Syria, potentially filling in the vacuum created by U.S reluctance to take a leading role.

As was the case for the previous meetings in Geneva, the Astana peace talks could be fruitless in its lasting implications. However, the fact that America was effectively sidelined is an ominous sign of dwindling American influence. As former US Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns noted, “We were the dominant diplomatic power. Now, we’re not even at the table.” Meanwhile, Moscow successfully integrated, at least at the moment, the interests of the Troika through increased three-way cooperation. Russia will enjoy unprecedented level of influence in the Middle East, and a platform for its much-aspired joint anti-ISIS front. Iran will gain significant advantage in its play for Middle Eastern hegemony, with the prospect of strengthening the so-called Shia Crescent. Its overland access to Beirut, political clout over Iraq, empowerment of clients in Hezbollah and Damascus will have lasting ramifications in its ideological battle with Saudi Arabia and its allies. Turkey will be in a better position to counterbalance Kurdish influence along its southern borders, and reach a realistic but reasonable settlement with the Assad regime. Moscow’s pragmatic approach to the Syrian issue allows it to become a mediator that mitigates seemingly irreparable schism between Ankara and Teheran by granting each side satisfying results.

Ironically, Moscow’s current lack of network of partnerships in the region allowed it to stretch its influence further. America’s approach to Iran and Syria were highly restricted by the concern that it could instill fear into wary allies including Saudi Arabia and Israel. Such conditions limited the U.S’ engagement to bilateral talks with Russia, while it became nearly impossible to have meaningful dialogues with officials in Teheran or Damascus. On the other hand, Russia is relatively less tangled with such uncontrollable regional rivalry. Its alliance with Iran remains at a pragmatic level that falls short of ideological alignment or binding security commitment. Evolving Russian pragmatism is likely to help it wield further influence over the region in upcoming years.

Policy Suggestions for the United States

Russia seeks to reassert its global authority at least partly through subverting U.S-led world order not only in the Middle East but also in Europe, Central and East Asia. Although Donald Trump’s presidency is expected to alleviate the tension between the two countries and prevent Cold War redux, American and Russian interests are likely to continue to clash in many arenas. What’s more troubling than President Trump’s idea of a Russian reset is his promise of retrenchment. Whether Washington likes it or not, the Middle East will remain one of the most strategically important region of the world for the U.S. Even the much-touted “Pivot to Asia” will render irrelevant if America refuses or fails to enhance energy security, curb terrorism, prevent nuclear proliferation, and secure strategic allies in the Middle East. Hence, the U.S needs to transform its approach to regional order; it needs to remain vigilant over its rivals’ increasing influence but talk with them in issues that require cooperation. Ultimately, Washington will have to simultaneously act as a diplomatic leader and accept increased roles of other regional players, some of whom were not even on the table few years ago.

Assess Russia’s capability and weakness as it is

The Economist: https://www.economist.com/news/europe/21589455-will-stagnating-economy-bring-about-much-needed-structural-reform-s-word It’s important to evaluate Russia’s strengths and weaknesses as they are. If you know your enemies and know yourself, you will not be imperiled in a hundred battles - Sun Tzu

First and foremost, Washington needs to evaluate the limitations of Russia’s proactive Middle East policies. Despite the aforementioned strengths of Russian foreign policy in the region, Russia is stricken with domestic economic problems. Russia’s overreliance on oil, systematic corruption, and strained trade relations with the west deter it from becoming an economic powerhouse. In other words, its source of long-term power projection is limited. The U.S and its allies can evaluate this fundamental weakness to find leverage in dealing with the Russians. Kremlin sought broader partnership with China to counterbalance western sanctions after the Ukraine crisis, but even such measure had costs—increasing Chinese influence in former Soviet bloc is making Putin ever more skeptical of China’s intentions. The epitome of Russia’s strive for revival, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), is beleaguered by internal problems including a common tariff largely based on Moscow’s needs. As Thomas Graham asserted in his article on YaleGlobal, “Russia needs options to deal with China” and the best option is to “repair frayed ties with the West.” In reality, the EEU is an “effort to reintegrate the depressed economics and fragile states of the former Soviet Union under Moscow”.

Furthermore, even its relative success in Syria comes at a cost that should not be overlooked. Granted, the low financial and human cost of the intervention prevents Syria from becoming Russia’s second Afghanistan. So far, the deployment of air force in the absence of ground troops prevented Russia from being stuck in a military, political quagmire that the U.S faced in Iraq. However, Syria is not over yet. The Assad regime won in Aleppo, but it lost Palmyra to the Islamic State. In Idlib, rebel forces are concentrating their resources around the city for an all-out final stand against the regime. ISIS still occupies Raqqa, and the most likely candidate to take back the city is the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army, not Assad. Even controlling Aleppo will present a nearly impossible task of reuniting the population under Assad, who constantly bombed the city to shreds. Assad’s only non-military strength is his image as a leader who can at least reestablish stability and governance. That might turn out to be a mirage, with his war crimes and ethnic cleansings in occupied cities. Meanwhile, loyalist forces are being increasingly divided. The diverse groups fighting for Assad—Iraqi Shia militias, IRGC, Hezbollah, Afghan militias, Russian air force—often have diverging interests. Teheran repeatedly expressed doubts toward Russia’s diplomatic efforts, opposing Saudi and Qatari participation in talks. Iran even deliberately interrupted the ceasefire reached over Aleppo, blocking rebel exodus even as the Russians urged constraint. Ultimately, military victory, if Assad ever reaches such situation, will be a pyrrhic one. In that backdrop, Russia in recent months has been carefully formulating an appropriate exit strategy to prevent embroiling itself into the impossible dilemmas in Syria. Moscow even expressed willingness to give up Assad in the long-term, provoking its Iranian allies who feel stronger affinity with Assad. Such are the apparent signs of Russia’s limitations that policymakers should utilize.

Take a lead role in Syria, from diplomacy to supporting rebels

In the same vein, the U.S should retain a major role in Syria, working towards a permanent political settlement. However, the U.S should not push for a deal at the expense of its partners on the ground, as such measure will be simply counterproductive. If Assad sees a possibility of regaining control of the entire country, he will try not to settle by making concessions to his opponents. As was the case so far, he will exploit temporary ceasefires to reorganize his troops and march towards the remaining rebel-held cities. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis will deteriorate every moment. In helping bring out a satisfying deal, the U.S will need Russia to pressure Damascus. But at the same time, the U.S should provide assistance to the rebels on the conditions that they will accept realistic political settlements, which will inevitably leave certain elements of the regime unpunished or even reorganized in a new national government. At Astana, the rebels declined to engage in discussions on political settlements, focusing on enforcement of last year’s ceasefire deal. Such intransigence originates not only from the deeply ingrained hatred towards the Assad regime but also from the reality that they currently lack the leverage to bring out favorable settlement, much less than Assad’s immediate departure. Although talks in Geneva are expected to focus more on the political aspects, hopes of binding permanent agreements are fading away. Washington needs to ensure that the remaining rebel footholds are not overrun by the government forces, not least because such situation will simply encourage Assad to prolong the war for a total victory. At some point when the rebel side does have minimum leverage on the battlefield, the U.S and other rebel sponsors will need to extensively pressure and persuade the rebels to reach an agreement with the government. Otherwise, the rebels will seek alternative support from within Syria—terrorist organizations like Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (JFS). Despite its extremist ideologies, JFS exercised surprising pragmatism on the battlefield, occasionally (but more often fighting against) working with moderate rebels to fend off rival jihadists in ISIS or fight the government army. As many rebel commanders acknowledge, JFS affiliates even played a key role in defending Aleppo until it fell. However, their increasing influence in Syria is a direct threat to American national security. JFS officially divorced from its Al Qaeda patrons last year, but their promotion of attacks on the west signals it remains a terrorist organization that needs to be removed. Declining to support the rebels simply leaves them without a choice but to join hands with JFS. The dire situation on the ground indicates the U.S need to play a bigger role in helping the rebels, both for Syria and America.

Passing down the role of a rebel sponsor, as many suggested, entails too much risk. Opponents of direct support for rebels have long claimed that the U.S could simply pass on the responsibility to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Jordan. Unfortunately, they proved unreliable when it comes to arming the rebels; intended or not, they ended up empowering jihadist groups in Syria under the guise of moderate rebels, in turn jeopardizing the regional security. In fact, once the rebel sponsors perceive America as retreating from the scene, they might become desperate as to provide even more indiscriminate funding and arms to unreliable rebel groups. Turkey might not follow this path, given its renewed role in the ceasefire—but the Saudis and Qataris will put in more effort to prevent a complete rebel meltdown. Without the U.S coordinating efforts to assist the rebels, such situation can present unprecedented danger to U.S interests. Washington should not simply trust its coalition allies to remain cool when the battlefront is against their favor. In the end, the U.S will need to maintain the role of a key rebel sponsor. But once a permanent deal is reached, it should also act as a guarantor of the agreement, whose role will inevitably include punishing groups that do not abide by the settlement.

Exercise Pragmatism With Allies and Russia

NDTV: http://www.ndtv.com/world-news/after-american-sanctions-vladimir-putin-orders-755-us-diplomats-to-leave-russia-1731181 Bilateral cooperation will be necessary in certain circumstances

In a broader context, the U.S needs to accept Russia as part of a new World Order, but that does not mean it should concede to every demand made by Moscow. The U.S and Russia should work together to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, ensuring Iran does not start a clandestine, parallel program. As the largest non-Western supplier of civilian nuclear technology, Russia can take the lead in peaceful nuclear power projects in the Middle East. It would be equally crucial for the two powers to pressure their allies to put an end to the dangerous arms race in the region.

One contentious area of cooperation is the anti-terrorism front. For more than a decade, Russia exploited the prospect of a joint anti-terrorism front to maximize its interests. In 2008 it avoided massive retaliation for its invasion into Georgia by using such leverage. Washington should realize that as much as the U.S would like to pursue broad partnership abroad to prevent domestic terrorism, Russia also urgently requires external assistance for its own security. Despite the disputed nature of its campaign in Syria, which mostly targets moderate rebels rather than extremists, the fear and risk of terrorism is real for Russia. The horror of Beslan is still vivid among the Russian population. Insurgents in Chechen, many of whom pledged allegiance to ISIS, continue to threaten Russian homeland. Ironically, following America’s footstep, Russia has emerged as a common enemy for jihadists following its involvement in Syria; Sunni jihadists across the region are publicly endorsing attacks on Russia for its support of Shia Assad regime. The assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey is just one sign of such trend. It is in the interest of the U.S, Russia, and the international community that the two countries work together to contain terrorism. However, Washington should not be so easily swayed by such factor as to allow Russian aggression elsewhere, because the leverage is on both sides, not just Moscow.

The U.S needs to exercise careful pragmatism when dealing with its allies as well. In regards to Turkey, American diplomats need to strike a delicate balance between political cooperation and human rights promotion. Although America’s status as an advocate of peace in the region was already severely tainted by its extensive military involvements, its soft power still derives from the promotion of human rights and democracy. Such promotion includes periodic criticisms of even its closest allies for human rights abuse, which Moscow avoids doing in most circumstances. However, when it comes to Turkey, a major NATO ally, the U.S should be even shrewder to make sure their ties are intact. America needs to reaffirm its commitment to Turkey’s defense and its role as a major trading partner. Equally importantly, Washington needs to softly remind Ankara that Turkey “lives under the shadow of the Russian giant.” Despite Turkey’s strained ties with the U.S and improved relations with Russia, Erdogan should not assume that Putin would be on his side for long. After all, without the collective security provided by NATO, the Russians can intimidate Turkey when appropriate. Similarly when dealing with Israel, American officials need to decouple the Palestinian issue from Iran. Prime Minister Netanyahu was apparently furious at the deal with Iran, but his advisors are well aware that it is still better than nothing. Regardless, PM Netanyahu is being increasingly pushed by right-wing electorates to pressure Iran and expand settlement projects in Palestine. The U.S needs to acknowledge his political constraints and act accordingly. However, President Trump’s idea of moving American embassy to Jerusalem is highly dangerous, and can potentially lead to a third Intifada, which is bound lead to further humanitarian disaster. Trump administration will have to make it very clear that the U.S will not withstand Iran’s violation of the deal or Hezbollah’s plot against the country, but at the same time desist Israel’s provocations in Gaza.

Conclusion

Overall, the U.S needs to reassure its allies and confirm its political, economic commitments in the region. Donald Trump’s presidency is already injecting uncertainty and discomfort in the Middle East. Even in Israel, where right-wing politicians full heartedly applauded Trump’s victory, the overall mood is rather mixed. In a recent conversation, Ari Heistein, Special Assistant to the Director of the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel and writer for The National Interest, told the writer: “They (the Israeli government) are welcoming Trump because he is the leader of their most important ally. Whether they would have preferred him, I think the establishment was split. Clinton is safe but not ideal. Trump… a gamble.” Hilary Clinton was expected to largely adhere to the Obama administration’s foreign policy agendas. With the rise of unpredictable Donald Trump, American role in the Middle East will become even more complex and “flexible”. Most importantly, regardless of Russia’s emergence, the U.S still holds the most powerful political and economic leverage in the Middle East. Only when it translates such leverage to its advantage will it secure a lead-role in this strategic region in the coming decades.