"America, Wake Up" - Inspiring Hope at a Time of Crisis

“I’m Elizabeth Glaser. Eleven years ago, while giving birth to my first child, I haemorrhaged and was transfused with seven pints of blood. Four years later I found out that I had been infected with the AIDS virus and had unknowingly passed it to my daughter Ariel through my breast milk and my son Jake, in utero.”

These are the opening words to a speech given by Elizabeth Glaser at the 1992 Democratic Convention in New York City. A prominent AIDS activist and founder of the Paediatric AIDS Foundation, Glaser contracted HIV in 1981 after receiving a contaminated blood transfusion during labour. Elizabeth and her seven-year-old daughter were just two of the hundreds of thousands of people who died in the U.S. from HIV pre-1996, before effective treatment became available and the virus claimed lives unpredictably and without mercy.

Glaser’s emotional and eloquent address is recognised as one of the most significant speeches of the 20th century and has been put back on the map by actress Nicola Walker as part of the Almeida Theatre’s inspiring new project ‘Figures of Speech.’ Glaser openly challenges government for their lack of action in a time of crisis and demands healthcare for all. She picks society up on their ability to turn a blind eye, pleads for a leader with vision and rightly points out that life can be that bit shittier if you happen to be black, gay, poor or vulnerable.

It rendered me speechless, made me cry and also feel incredibly stupid for worrying about things that don’t really matter. But what I felt most was frustration. Because so many aspects of Glaser’s speech would not feel out of place in anxiety-inducing 2017. As i’m writing this, U.S. President Donald Trump is actively trying to repeal Obamacare, the bill that makes HIV care available to countless Americans, allowing people to survive and prevent the transmission of HIV to others. And UK Prime minister Theresa May has just paid the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) £1 billion to secure their support and a political majority - a party known for their anti-gay views and poor understanding of the HIV virus.

Our global need for inspiring and inclusive leadership - and most of all, for hope - is now critical and is the theme of the Almeida’s new collaboration. Glaser’s speech is one of five, including The Hope Speech by Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay people to be elected to public office in the USA, read by UK actor Ian McKellen. A visionary, Milk fought for the rights of the gay community in 1970s America and gave hope to those kicked down by the ignorance and intolerance of others.

The project couldn’t be more timely, because despite the unprecedented advances in HIV care and LGBTQI rights over the past 30 years, so much more work needs to be done. Around 13% of people living with HIV in the UK are unaware they’re infected, at risk of life threatening complications and unwittingly passing the infection onto others. Many of these are members of the Black Minority and Ethnic (BME) community and remain isolated and stigmatised. Of key concern is the gay BME community, some of whom have fled their homes because of anti-gay legislation and ostricisation, with no support or education about HIV risk.

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP, the drug proven to prevent HIV acquisition is still not available on the NHS - despite its use contributing to a jaw dropping 32% reduction in new HIV diagnoses in London last year. This is in contrast to many other lifestyle-themed preventative programmes, such as anti-smoking therapies, being actively NHS funded. 20% budget cuts to UK sexual health services, including my own, mean clinic closures and loss of staff, opening the floor to more STIs, less HIV testing and loss of support for our most vulnerable.

And whilst the voice of the LGBTQI community is finally being heard, unacceptable levels of discrimination continue. UK reports show that one in six lesbian, gay and bi people have experienced a homophobic hate crime or incident over the last three years. And that 48% of trans people under 26 reported that they had attempted suicide in the last year. Figures that are hard to read and - let’s face it - unacceptable.

Alongside introducing me to some incredibly inspiring people - their stories and their speeches - the Almeida’s project highlights that despite it being nearly a century since some of those inspirational leaders spoke, when it comes to “loving with simplicity” we lag regrettably behind.

But the project also highlights the importance of hope. I urge you to take a moment to listen to these speeches, to be inspired and to think how our own everyday actions can help carry us forward. Be it getting involved with your community or local politics, getting the balls to go get that HIV test or confronting that person at work who makes the inappropriate gay jokes at lunch. We have come so far and worked so hard in the battle against HIV, stigma and judgement and it’s only our collective efforts that will continue to drive this change. As Elizabeth Glaser said, “We all need to hope that our dreams can come true. I challenge you to make it happen, because all our lives, not just mine, depend on it.”