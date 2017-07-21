American disability, human rights advocate makes history at South Africa's Comrades Marathon

History was made last month when Jean Marie Altomari became the first self-propelled, wheelchair athlete to complete the world’s greatest ultra-marathon, South Africa’s storied Comrades Marathon.

“I stuck with it,” said Altomari, a Pennsylvania State Trooper that suffered a spinal-cord injury in 2010, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. “It was so much more amazing than I ever anticipated. But, man it was hard,” she said, recalling her history making feat.

Embodying the true 'Spirit of the Comrades Marathon' and being an inspiration to humanity, Altomari learned about the Comrades Marathon Association sponsored event three years ago.

“I was immediately blown away when I learned about the race, just reading about it. It’s a living memorial.” said Altomari, an 11-year Pennsylvania State Police veteran on active permanent limited duty. “It’s the ultimate human race and I wanted to be there so badly,” she said.

Not without challenges, Altomari registered for the event aware that the race had a policy of not allowing or accommodating wheelchair athletes.

“I was appalled and registered anyway. My sister [Lori] found an article online about two participants with Cerebral Palsy that completed the race, around the same time I received an email from the organizers saying ‘we'll let you know what we think’ with respect to my registration,” she explained.

A resourceful and determined Altomari, who paid for all of her race expenses, reached out to The Chaeli Campaign, a South African based organization seeking advice. Dedicated to advocating for equality and the advancement of people with disabilities, The Chaeli Campaign is led by ability activist, Nobel Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism and International Children's Peace Prize winner, Michaela “Chaeli” Mycroft, and her mother, Zelda, whom Altomari would align with in her quest to qualify.

After lobbying the Comrades organizers to have the rules changed, that barred wheelchair athletes from participating, last year Chaeli preceded Altomari in making history with fellow wheelchair athlete, Anita Engelbrecht.

With little fanfare, the pair became the first wheelchair athletes to complete the Comrades Marathon, the first time in the event’s 95-year history that a wheelchair athlete officially conquered the strenuous 56 miles of the world's largest and oldest ultra-marathon race.

Altomari became the first wheelchair, para-athlete to propel herself through the coastal hills and heat of KwaZulu-Natal Province, home of the indigenous Zulu people.

“Jean is an unsung elite athlete whose feat in completing the grueling Comrades Marathon proves that the inclusion of adaptive (wheelchair) athletes in ultra marathons is not only possible, but an essential right,” said Zelda Mycroft, CEO of The Chaeli Campaign and Chaeli Sports & Recreation Club.

“Her athletic prowess, grit and determination proves that achieving your goals is not determined by the limitations your body places on you but by the right mindset and the will to push through. Jean is an inspiration to all who see her in action,” Mycroft said.

For months Altomari, a Nyack High School (New York) graduate, communicated with Comrades officials to confirm her entry. She dropped her qualifying time, according to Athleitcs South Africa standards, while performing her trooper duties and advocating for access to the sporting event as a disabled athlete. Athletics South Africa eventually updated their statues to state that no athlete can be denied entry to events it endorses.

“I’m so glad my sister found that article,” said Altomari. “If she hadn't seen Chaeli and Anita’s story, I’m not sure if I would have gotten as far as I did.”

“Striving to remain the most inclusive sporting event in South Africa” that celebrates “mankind’s spirit over adversity,” the Comrades Marathon first took place in 1921. Since, the race has taken place every year, except from 1941 to 1945 when it was stopped during the Second World War. The race’s first foreign entries were accepted 55 years ago with the first black and women runners participating in 1975.

Altomari, Mycroft and Engelbrecht are the only para-athletes to have gained entry into the nearly century-old spectacle.

“Comrades Marathon Association is impressed by the performance of Jean to finish the race in 10:16:50 given the nature of the route of the race and distance,” said Sifiso Nzuza, the association’s chairperson.

“CMA congratulates her on such a milestone achievement, especially considering that she is an international athlete who has showcased such determination, courage and endurance,” said Nzuza.

The World Heath Organization reports that one billion people, or 15% of the world's population, experience some form of disability. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities promotes the full integration of persons with disabilities throughout global societies, stating in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that disability cannot be a reason or criteria for lack of access to development programming and the realization of human rights.

Em Gatland/Em Gatland Photography A 2006 Pennsylvania State Police Academy graduate, Jean Altomari finished the world’s largest and oldest ultra-marathon race, the Comrades Marathon, with an official time of 10:16:50. (Photo by Em Gatland/Em Gatland Photography)

Altomari is one of approximately 56.7 million Americans — 19 percent of the population — that have a disability according to a comprehensive report released five years ago by the U.S. Census Bureau. Persons with disabilities, on average as a group, are more likely to experience adverse socioeconomic outcomes than persons without disabilities, including less education, poorer health outcomes, lower levels of employment, higher poverty rates and access to recreation and sports opportunities.

“I’m fortunate that when I had my accident, former State Police Commissioner Colonel Frank E. Pawlowski asked me if I wanted a job and proceeded to rewrite the active permanent limited duty statue that has not only helped me, but others that have gotten injured while being employed by the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Altomari. “It's made a difference for people that have come after me,” she said, acknowledging the department’s support of her physically active lifestyle.

A Harris Interactive research study of more than 1,000 adults with disabilities showed that those participating in adaptive sports programs had higher employment rates, were happier and enjoyed higher socialization than those not participating in adaptive sports.

“Disabled female student-athletes would benefit from sport and the employment opportunities it enhances and provides, just as non-disabled student-athletes do, as they move from being an athlete, to either coaching, sport administration, or other job positions,” said Paralympic gold medalist and U.S. Women's Wheelchair Basketball Team member, Stephanie Wheeler.

“If the opportunity to participate in sport is a predictor of future success, then sport must be accessible for everyone,” said Wheeler.

Altomari expressed agreement with Wheeler’s sentiments, highlighting “problems” she encountered “dealing with the push back” as a result of her Comrades participation. “There shouldn’t be any participation barriers for people with disabilities or wheelchair athletes,” said Altomari. “We deserve to participate, be seen and heard just like able-body athletes. By allowing us entry is not providing us a privilege, it’s a human right.”

Having entered the wide world of sports history books, Altomari has already begun to prepare for next year’s Comrades Marathon.

“When I think about the drive and dedication she puts into her training for marathons, triathlons and the Comrades Ultra-marathon, I am simply stunned,” said Altomari’s friend and former colleague, Dr. W. Michelle Spencer. Calling Altomari “the quintessential example of successful rehabilitation,” Spencer said “despite suffering setbacks and challenges that would have devastated most people, she [Altomari] has adopted a ‘go for it’ approach to life.”

“And beyond being an ultra-marathoner, she brings that same drive and dedication to working for inclusion of all adaptive athletes, especially children,” Spencer said speaking about Altomari’s work with organizations including KidzTri3.

A humble human with high moral character, Altomari achievements have impelled her into the international spotlight. An articulate and passionate ambassador for disabled men, women and children — and member of Team Rugged Running — the former high school soccer standout is a natural role model.

“Jean’s completion of The Comrades Marathon shows the incredible dedication and perseverance adaptive athletes have in sports,” said Richard Rhinehart, director of communications at World T.E.A.M. Sports.

“Athletes who live with disabilities and actively participate in challenging sporting activities inspire all of us, whether we ride bikes, climb mountains or complete marathons,” said Rhinehart whose organization uses athletics to challenge disabled people to accomplish goals they never thought possible.

Beyond grateful and thankful for a slew of supporters, Altomari said she “felt beyond supported, by the volunteers, from the beginning of the race.”