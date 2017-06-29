In a country as young as the United States of America and built by so many immigrants, it’s hard to claim any food as being our own. Sure, some of our favorite foods ― we’re talking burgers, hot dogs and doughnuts ― feel quintessentially American, but that doesn’t mean that they originated in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

We can take claim for the invention of the unicorn latte, because that was born in a Brooklyn cafe just this year, but do we really want to? And where many other beloved American foods are concerned, we’ve been falsely staking a claim.