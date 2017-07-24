American Football Wave Hits Chinese Youth

Super Bowl 2017 between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons became the first game livestreamed in China [Image: Wikimedia user Brian Allen]

By Youngjin Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Youngjin is a student of International Affairs at the Elliott School of International Affairs at the George Washington University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on July 12, 2017.

American football is gaining traction among the younger generations in China. Since the founding of the youth Future League by Great Stone Gridiron Sport (GSG) in 2012, American football in China has burgeoned, and now boasts a professional league, the Chinese Arena Football League (CAFL), with teams from six major Chinese cities.

Traditionally, soccer and basketball have been the most popular sports in China. However, when the 2017 Super Bowl aired in China, the National Football League (NFL) discovered an eager market. Currently, about 1.5 million people in China watch live NFL games each week online — a 1000% growth in fan base in just over five years. In promotion of American football, NFL stars have visited China. Following Peyton Manning’s 2016 visit, Tom Brady visited China in mid-June this year.

The rapid growth in American football business in China attributes largely to Chinese parents, to whom the emphasis on discipline and teamwork appeals. American football is viewed by many in China as encapsulating the essence of American culture. Parents spend between $1,700 and $3,000 annually for children’s participation in the youth league. The high demand from Chinese parents transformed the youth Future League by GSG Sport from what was considered a niche market in 2012 to a 380 billion yuan business with 5,000 to 6,000 youth players, which continues to expand beyond Beijing and Shanghai. This year, GSG Sport began live streaming the Future League matches in partnership with sports media company LeSports.