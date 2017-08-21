American Girl's New Hawaiian Doll: Nanea Mitchell

American Girl is excited to announce the debut of its newest BeForever character, Nanea Mitchell—a Hawaiian girl growing up in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1941—Monday, August 21.

Nanea’s story focuses on the bombing of Pearl Harbor and its aftermath, illuminating for girls today the courage and aloha spirit of islanders whose home-front experience during World War ll was unlike that of mainland Americans. In creating the Nanea books and product collection, American Girl worked closely with a five-member advisory board—including an eye witness to the Pearl Harbor attack—who provided their expertise in Hawaiian culture and history to inform all aspects of Nanea’s development.

The release of the new doll is timely and celebrates the diversity of stories that relates to the legacy of American Girl BeForever dolls. Nanea’s character has an amazing story. According to author Kirby Larson, “Nanea loves nothing more than to do kokua, or good deeds, for others. At first, her circle of giving is small – her ohana (family) and her neighbors. But as the stories progress, that circle of giving grows wider and wider, touching people she doesn’t even know. Occasionally, in her rush to help, she makes mistakes, something I can completely relate to. Nanea is a true-blue friend, a caring member of her community and a wonderful hula dancer.”

Tied to Nanea’s debut, American Girl is supporting the American Red Cross and their Service to the Armed Forces mission to provide care and comfort to members of the military, veterans, and their families. From 8/21 to December 31, 2017, American Girl will match any customer donation, up to $75,000 maximum, made at americangirl.com or at any American Girl store in the U.S.