American Jewish Congress Statement on Germany's Recent Election

The American Jewish Congress would like to congratulate Angela Merkel on her re-election as Chancellor following yesterday’s German election. Her reputation as a leader who respects religious communities and Israel is well known and we are sure that she will maintain this throughout her premiership.

The rise of the far-right in Germany is alarming and it is incredibly worrying that for the first time since the 1930’s they now have seats in parliament. Following the German response to the refugee crisis, it is clear that politics in the country has changed. The AfD’s track record when it comes to its public statements on minorities is concerning and so we urge the Party to ensure that they have a zero tolerance to racism, antisemitism and any other type of bigotry within their party.