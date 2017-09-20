American Jewish Congress Statement on Mexico's Recent Earthquake

The American Jewish Congress extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the earthquake in Mexico. The magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 23 miles from Atlixco, Puebla, Mexico. The tragic natural disaster has claimed the lives of more than 200 people and demolished building throughout the area.

The American Jewish Congress strongly supports robust and immediate relief efforts, urging the international community to act with haste to provide assistance for all those in need. Please join with us in offering our help and support to the people of Mexico.