American Jewish Congress Statment on Phasing out DACA

We are shocked by President Trump's decision to phase out the program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This decision goes against the core of who we are as Americans and detrimentally impacts the futures and welfare of over 800,000 hardworking youth. These children did not choose to come to this country. Their only fault is that their parents wanted to achieve a better life, a better hope, and a better future for them. Dreamers embody the ideal of the American Dream. They are not so different from the many Jews who immigrated here. I myself traveled to America for the first time when I was just 4 1/2 years old! The decision to revoke DACA is a broken promise. These youths were lead to believe that they had a future in this country, and now they will live in fear and uncertainty. The American Jewish Congress has a history of fighting for the rights of minorities and we will do so again. It is unjust and wrong to single out these youths and threaten them with deportation. We ask you to join with the American Jewish Congress in opposing the elimination of DACA and support common sense immigration reform that provides hope for the future of these DREAMERS.