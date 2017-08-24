American Muslims have rights too

Terrorism is a heinous and horrific act often done to achieve some sort of political gain. In today's time, the majority of terrorism done in the name of Islam is by radical, misguided Muslims. Unfortunately, due to the rise of Islamic radicalism, terrorism has been equated with the religion of Islam.

There are instances in which terrorism has directly affected Muslims, including here in the United States. One such instance is the recent bombing at a Minnesota mosque. Fortunately, no one was injured during that incident.

This goes against every ideal America has stood for since its beginnings.