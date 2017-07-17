American Stroke Association Puget Sound honors 2017 Stroke Heroes

There were so many inspiring stories sent in as nominations for the WA Stroke Hero Awards in May, sponsored by Medtronic. The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Puget Sound Division is thrilled to honor the following men and women– plus one dog – as Stroke Heroes for 2017.

Tim Crain was nominated by his wife Louise who was hospitalized for many weeks after a stroke in May 2016. “I was sent home where it was just my husband and myself,” said Louise. “My husband got the house all prepared for me to come home, with everything we thought that we would need.” With Tim by her side the whole time, Louise worked on her recovery and today she is still unable to shower or do a lot of household chores by herself. Tim continues to care for his wife despite working full-time, taking care of the laundry, cooking and cleaning. “I have got to the point where I am today because of the wonderful care that my husband gave to me and still does to this day. He has been my loving, caring husband and my hero.”

Caroline Jobst recently celebrated her 80th birthday, an amazing feat given that she suffered a stroke in 1974 at the age of 37 that left her unable to feel most of her left side. Doctors said she would not be able to walk but she proved them wrong. Ten years ago, she took up quilting and began creating amazing designs using mostly her right side with slight assistance from her left. Caroline even fought back against cancer in 2014 and continues to live a full life to this day. “She has a constant uplifting attitude and spreads a positive outlook,” says her daughter Cathleen Vanderflute. “She has never gotten down about life or its challenges, inspiring friends and family around her to be thankful for each day.”

Hollie passed away last November but stroke survivor Scott Vande Zande is honoring Hollie’s legacy in helping others. Scott had a stroke 14 years ago and adopted Hollie after he left the hospital. She was a three-legged Golden Retriever who had lost a limb to cancer. While Scott had been in the hospital he had seen a therapy dog and desired to help other stroke survivors recover after his retirement. A program called Pet Partners got Hollie registered as a therapy dog and together with Scott volunteered for therapy animal visits. “I loved going to the hospital with Hollie,” he recalls. “Hollie would stop in the large waiting area and would be looking at someone. I would see who she was concerned about and ask if Hollie could say hi. They always said yes. We would work our way around the waiting area until she said hi to everyone.” Today Scott’s other dog Katie works with him as a therapy dog, carrying on Hollie’s work with stroke survivors.